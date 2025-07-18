What can I become if I study theatre arts in Nigeria? Graduates can build careers as actors, directors, scriptwriters, producers, stage managers, or educators. Whether your passion lies on stage or behind the scenes, this field offers countless opportunities in Nigeria’s thriving creative industry.

A theatre arts degree can lead to a career as an actor, director, writer, producer, or educator.

Key takeaways

Theatre arts course paves the way for rewarding careers in acting, directing, scriptwriting, broadcasting, media production, and beyond.

Theatre arts graduates can launch their own theatre companies, set up film studios, or pursue freelance work in the entertainment industry.

in the entertainment industry. Career opportunities are available in television, radio, film, and digital content creation .

. Theatre arts professionals are instrumental in promoting Nigerian culture and driving the growth of the entertainment industry.

You I work in various fileds if you study theatre arts. Take a look at what you can become with a degree in the course.

1. Actor/actress

A theatre arts graduate can pursue a career as an actor or actress. It involves embodying diverse characters to tell compelling stories that entertain, inform, or inspire. In Nigeria, actors perform in theatre, Nollywood, TV, commercials, radio dramas, and digital skits on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

2. A theatre or a film director

Studying theatre arts can also lead to a career as a theatre or film director. In this role, you serve as the creative leader of a production, shaping its vision, tone, and overall impact. You direct actors, run rehearsals or film shoots, and coordinate with the team to align dialogue, movement, lighting, and sound with the story.

3. A scriptwriter or playwright

Scriptwriters and playwrights shape characters, plot, and structure.

A Theatre Arts education prepares you to craft powerful scripts that move audiences, build strong characters, and tell meaningful stories. As a scriptwriter or playwright, you are the creative force behind the dialogue and narrative presented on stage, screen, or radio. While playwrights typically write for the stage, scriptwriters create content for film, television, and radio.

4. Content creator or digital performer

Studying theatre arts can also lead to a career as a content creator or digital performer. In today’s digital world, creatives use YouTube, TikTok, and podcasts to share their talents and reach global audiences. This role combines storytelling and media to create content that entertains, educates, or inspires.

5. A theatre or film producer

With a theatre arts degree, you can become a theatre or film producer. You are responsible for overseeing the entire production process—from budgeting and hiring to post-production and promotion. In Nigeria’s growing entertainment industry, especially Nollywood, producers help turn ideas into successful films and shows.

6. Voice-over artist

Voice-over artists bring characters and messages to life.

Studying theatre arts can also open the door to a career as a voice-over artist, where you use your voice to bring stories to life across different media. Voice-over work includes narrating commercials, animations, documentaries, audiobooks, radio jingles, video games, and e-learning content. Your main role is to convey meaning and emotion using only your voice.

7. Broadcast presenter

With a theatre arts background, you can become a broadcast presenter, connecting with audiences through television, radio, or online platforms. Whether hosting shows, delivering news, or presenting various content, your role is to be the engaging and confident voice and face of the program.

8. Lighting or sound technician

A theatre arts degree can also lead to a career as a lighting or sound technician, where you help create the right atmosphere for performances through visual and audio effects. Whether in theatre, film, TV, or live events, you work behind the scenes to ensure lighting and sound cues are timed perfectly.

9. Drama teacher or lecturer

A drama teacher trains students in acting and stagecraft.

A degree in theatre arts can also prepare you for a career as a drama teacher or lecturer. It allows you to inspire and train upcoming talents in acting, directing, and playwriting. You can teach in secondary schools, universities, colleges, or private performing arts schools.

10. Cultural officers or arts administrators

Theatre arts graduates can also pursue careers as cultural officers or arts administrators. They work to promote and manage arts and cultural programs within communities, organisations, or government sectors. This role helps preserve culture, support the arts, and promote inclusion.

11. Talent agent

With a theatre arts degree, you can also pursue a career as a talent agent. Talent agents represent actors, presenters, and other creatives, promoting their careers, securing roles, and negotiating contracts on their behalf. They serve as the link between performers and industry professionals such as producers and directors.

12. Stage manager

You can also become a stage manager by studying theatre arts, where you coordinate the technical and logistical elements of a production from rehearsals to the final performance. In this role, you serve as the key link between the director, cast, and crew, ensuring all technical elements run smoothly.

13. Casting director

Casting directors organise and run auditions.

A degree in theatre arts can also prepare you for a career as a casting director. This role involves selecting the right actors for roles in films, TV shows, stage productions, commercials, and online content. Casting directors work with producers and directors to break down scripts and audition actors for the right roles.

14. Costume or set designer

With a theatre arts degree, you can be a costume or set designer. It helps to create the visual style of a production across stage, film, TV, or live events. Your work brings the story to life through sets, props, and costumes, with outfits that reflect each character’s personality, role, and the story’s context.

Non-theatre jobs for theatre majors

The skills gained from studying theatre arts—such as effective communication, creative thinking, and collaboration—are highly adaptable and valued across many professions. Even outside the world of performance, theatre graduates can thrive in a wide range of non-theatre careers, including:

1. Corporate trainer

A corporate trainer teaches essential skills to employees. Photo: Luis Alvarez (modified by author)

As a corporate trainer, you create programs that build skills in communication, leadership, teamwork, conflict resolution, and emotional intelligence. This role combines teaching and performance to inspire growth, with trainers working in companies, NGOs, government, consultancies, or as freelancers.

2. Advertising copywriter

Advertising copywriting is another non-theatre career option for Theatre majors. In this role, you craft engaging and persuasive messages to promote products, services, or brands across print, radio, TV, and digital media. Theatre arts training sharpens your storytelling and emotional impact, key to creating ads that connect with audiences.

3. Sales representative and brand ambassador

Sales representative and brand ambassador are excellent non-theatre career paths for theatre arts majors. Both roles use persuasive communication, confidence, and people skills to promote products or services and build lasting customer relationships.

Sales representatives drive product interest, while brand ambassadors promote the brand at events, stores, and online.

4. Motivational speaker or life coach

Motivational speakers and life coaches speak at events, schools, or businesses.

Studying theatre arts can lead to careers as a motivational speaker or life coach, where you use communication and empathy to inspire and guide others. Motivational speakers engage audiences with uplifting stories, while life coaches work directly with clients to help them overcome challenges and achieve their goals.

5. Content writer or blogger

A content writer or blogger is another non-theatre career well-suited for theatre arts graduates. In this role, you create content for digital platforms to help brands connect with their audiences. The training provides you with skills in storytelling, creativity, and emotional expression.

6. Public Relations (PR) Officer

With a theatre arts background, you can also work as a Public Relations (PR) officer. In this role, you’re responsible for managing and maintaining the public image of a person, brand, company, or organisation. You act as the link between your client and the public, ensuring their reputation stays positive, trustworthy, and consistent across various media channels.

What is the JAMB score for theatre arts?

The general JAMB cut-off mark for theatre arts in Nigeria for the 2025/2026 academic year is set at 180. However, individual universities may have higher departmental cut-off marks.

The JAMB cut-off mark for theatre arts in 2025/2026 is 180.

How many years does it take to study theatre arts in Nigeria?

In Nigeria, earning a Bachelor’s degree in theatre arts usually takes four years. However, some universities may offer longer programs, particularly when combined with other disciplines or when pursuing advanced degrees such as a Master’s.

Does theatre art pay well in Nigeria?

Theatre arts pays well in Nigeria. For instance, according to Paylab, 80% of professionals in theatre-related roles in Nigeria earn between ₦113,000 and ₦296,000 per month.

Is theatre art a good course in Nigeria?

Yes, theatre arts is a valuable course in Nigeria for anyone passionate about creativity and performance. It offers diverse career paths in Nollywood, media, education, events, and cultural promotion, with opportunities for both personal and professional growth.

Theatre arts graduates in Nigeria can become actors, directors, scriptwriters, media presenters, educators, motivational speakers, and cultural promoters. With creativity, passion, and the right training, they are well-prepared to succeed and make meaningful contributions in this vibrant and expressive field.

