Investors gained N72.44 billion following renewed buying interest in selected large- and mid-cap stocks

Gains in Unilever, Eunisell, UACN, TIP, and Wema Bank helped push the NGX All-Share Index higher

ABC Transport, and Unilever ranked among the top gainers, while Sterling were among the most traded stocks

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market recorded an improvement on Thursday, May 21, 2026, with investors picking up N72.44 billion in value on the back of renewed buying interest in select large and mid-cap stocks.

It had a positive turnaround after being weak in the previous session, with consumer goods and banking sectors overcoming profit taking pressure in the market after previous surge.

NGX returns to green as buying interest lifts market capitalisation by N72.44bn Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) edged up by 0.05% to 249,175.39 points, compared with 249,062.37 points the previous trading session.

Consequently, market capitalization rose by N72.44 billion and the year-to-date return of the market stands at 60.13%, reinforcing the existing bull run.

The gain in market capitalization was largely supported by the uplift of specific stocks such as Unilever, Eunisell, UACN, TIP and Wema Bank, which contributed to the 14 gainers of the day.

Market sentiment remained subdued, as market breadth closed in the negative, with 45 decliners against 19 gainers, suggesting the index's increase was driven by a few market heavyweights, while profit-taking activity continues.

Sector and market activity

There was a significant improvement in market activity, with total trading volume surging by 76.39% to 1.06 billion shares, worth N30.97 billion in 62,448 deals.

Sterling led the market in terms of trading volume with 322.68 million shares (30.48%) traded while Aradel led the market in terms of trading value with N5.06 billion (16.35%).

Top gainers

INTENEGINS rose from N3.10 to N3.41, gaining N0.31 (+10.00%).

ABC Transport advanced from N8.26 to N9.08, adding N0.82 (+9.93%).

Unilever increased from N153.00 to N168.00, up N15.00 (+9.80%).

Academy Press climbed from N7.70 to N8.45, gaining N0.75 (+9.74%).

Eunisell rose from N191.90 to N209.95, adding N18.05 (+9.41%).

Top losers

FGSUK2031S4 fell from N98.99 to N80.00, shedding N18.99 (-19.18%).

Berger dropped from N164.00 to N147.60, losing N16.40 (-10.00%).

Learn Africa declined from N13.05 to N11.75, down N1.30 (-9.96%).

Daar Communications slipped from N2.11 to N1.90, losing N0.21 (-9.95%).

RT Briscoe fell from N14.20 to N12.79, down N1.41 (-9.93%).

Nigerian stock market rebounds despite 45 stocks closing in red Photo: NGX

Source: Facebook

Most active stocks

SterlingNG traded 322.68 million shares worth N2.58 billion.

JapaulGold exchanged 96.39 million shares valued at N416.15 million.

Fidelity Bank recorded 57.04 million shares worth N1.33 billion.

AccessCorp traded 52.23 million shares valued at N1.32 billion.

Lasaco Assurance exchanged 42.54 million shares worth N86.74 million.

Dangote confirms IPO date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that investors are positioning ahead of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Dangote Group’s refinery, with President and Chief Executive, Aliko Dangote, confirming that the listing is expected to launch in September 2026.

Dangote disclosed this during an interaction with journalists after leading chairman Femi Otedola and senior executives of First HoldCo and its subsidiaries on a tour of the refinery complex in Lagos on Wednesday, May 20.

Source: Legit.ng