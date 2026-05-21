Harrison Gwamnishu has sent a memo to Nigerians about a trigger-happy police officer who threatened to shoot anyone recording him

In the video shared by the activist, he stated that the officer needed to be tested for substance use, adding that he was not speaking like a normal person

Fans also called on the Inspector General of Police to ensure the officer is retired and punished for making such a statement online

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu shared a video to alert Nigerians about another trigger-happy police officer who allegedly threatened citizens.

The officer, identified as Newton Isokpehi, had warned Nigerians not to record him while he was on duty.

Reactions as Harrison Gwamnishu speaks about police officer threatening to shoot anyone who records him. Photo credit@harriosngwamnishu

Source: Instagram

According to him, he had spent 26 years in the police force, and once he was holding a firearm, people should not come close to him.

He also claimed that his body was filled with bullet wounds as he lamented that police officers are not well taken care of in the country.

The officer further stated that anyone who challenged him would be buried by his police boss.

Harrison Gwamnishu speaks about another happy trigger police officer. Photo credit@harrisonongwamnishu

Source: Instagram

Harrison Gwamnishu reacts to Newton Isokpehi’s video

In his reaction video, Harrison Gwamnishu said the officer should be examined, adding that he was not making an empty threat. He warned Nigerians to be careful because they do not know where they might encounter the officer someday.

He also advised Nigerians to respect police officers whenever they meet them on the road, noting that checkpoints are mounted based on official instructions.

According to him, he once had to call for the arrest of a young man who was having issues with a police officer during a stop-and-search operation.

Gwamnishu added that the officer should be removed from the road and subjected to the substance test he recommended.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Harrison Gwamnishu's video

Here are comments below:

@nkedinirukamma commented:

"You see? They are suffering, but when people want to advocate for you, it will turn to fight."

@ cycy_sewa reacted:

"You’re suffering and you want to take it out on innocent citizens?? How?"

@coded__dj commented:

"Nigeria is not at war, why are police holding big AK47 on the road. That’s a threat to citizens."

@emir1_____ shared:

"tunjidisu1 @nigeriapoliceforce I can see anger inside of him, please locate him and retire him in peace, he has do his best, 26 years is not 26 days."

@alhajiq wrote:

"The reason why he is boasting is that he has guns; if every citizen had access to weapons like is real, the discussion will be different."

@hauwa_sugamama reacted:

"You see they’re frustrated and instead of facing the government that is making them suffer ..it’s the citizens they want to be pouring the frustration on and killing us ..Oh Lord."

Comrade Umukoro Efemena speaks to Usman Nuhu

Legit.ng had reported that Umukoro Efemena gave insight into the character of the trigger-happy officer, Usman Nuhu, after he took Oghenemine Million Ogidi's life.

More updates trended about the gruesome passing of the upcoming singer in Delta state, as many people spoke about Officer Nuhu. Many were outraged over what the comrade said about the police officer and the handling of the late singer's corpse.

Source: Legit.ng