Breaking: Popular Fuji Artist's Daughter Wins APC Surulere 1 Primary

Damilola Ayinde-Marshall wins APC candidacy for Surulere Constituency II ahead of 2027 elections

Victory achieved through consensus as multiple aspirants stepped down in her favor

Ayinde-Marshall pledges active community representation and development-focused legislation if elected

Damilola Ayinde-Marshall, daughter of renowned Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Surulere Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Her victory in the party primaries, held in Lagos on Wednesday, May 20, was reportedly achieved through a consensus arrangement after several aspirants stepped down in her favour, according to party sources.

Popular Fuji Artist's Daughter Wins APC Surulere 1 Primary

Source: Twitter

Ayinde-marshall expresses gratitude after victory

Following her emergence, the lawyer and Senior Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture thanked party leaders, delegates, supporters and constituents for the confidence reposed in her.

She described the outcome as a collective win for democracy and community representation.

“The voice of the people has spoken, and it has spoken clearly. This triumph is not just a victory for one person; it is a victory for democracy, for progress, and for every constituent who believes in a brighter future for our communities,” she said.

Victory message extended to supporters and aspirants

In a follow-up message shared on her Instagram page, Ayinde-Marshall also appreciated APC stakeholders and fellow aspirants for their participation in the primary process.

“Dear good people of Surulere Constituency II, leaders, constituents and stakeholders. Thank you, fellow aspirants. Thank you for coming out en masse to vote for me, Damilola Ayinde Marshall ESQ, at the just concluded APC primaries,” she stated.

The 31-year-old politician pledged to focus on legislation and initiatives aimed at improving development within her constituency if elected in 2027.

She said she would not take the mandate for granted and promised active representation at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“I do not take your trust and confidence in me for granted. Thank you for making me the flag bearer of our great party, the APC, to represent my constituency, Surulere Constituency II, at the forthcoming general election in 2027.

“I promise to represent my community and my constituency diligently. I promise to move motions that will help in the development of my constituency and Lagos State at large,” she added.

Ayinde-Marshall has built her political profile around youth inclusion, women’s participation in governance and grassroots mobilisation. During her campaign, she adopted the slogan “Youth Lokan”, positioning herself as part of a new generation of leaders seeking broader youth representation in Lagos politics.

APC primary: Top governor disqualified

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had disqualified Kashim Musa Tumsah from the Yobe State gubernatorial primaries.

The APC governorship primary is scheduled for Monday, May 25.

Source: Legit.ng