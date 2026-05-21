Arsenal FC won their first Premier League title after Manchester City drew 1-1 against Bournemouth

A latest supercomputer prediction has been released ahead of the UEFA Champions League between the Gunners and Paris Saint-Germain

The North London club stands a chance of cementing their impressive season by adding a European title

Opta’s supercomputer has released an updated UEFA Champions League prediction after Arsenal won the 2025/26 Premier League title.

The Gunners were crowned champions after Bournemouth held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday, May 19.

Arsenal wins the 2025/26 Premier League season after 22 years. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Before the match, the Citizens were two points behind the North London side, with manager Pep Guardiola hoping Arsenal would drop points on the final day of the season.

The Cherries took the lead in the 37th minute through Eli Junior Kroupi, who produced a superb curling finish.

In stoppage time, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland grabbed an equaliser after seeing his effort bounce in off the goalpost.

Following the result, Manchester City remain four points behind Arsenal with only one match left to play, ending their hopes of reclaiming the Premier League crown.

On the final day of the season, Manchester City will host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, while Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace, where they are expected to lift the trophy, per Sky Sports.

The Gunners will now turn their focus to the UEFA Champions League final against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on Saturday, May 30, per UEFA.

Supercomputer predicts updated UCL winner

Opta’s latest simulations have backed Arsenal to beat Paris Saint-Germain and claim the first Champions League trophy in the club’s history.

According to the supercomputer, the Gunners have been given a 57.11% chance of lifting the trophy, while Les Parisiens have been assigned a 42.89% chance of successfully defending their crown.

The North London club lost to the Ligue 1 champions 3-1 on aggregate in the semifinal of last season's Champions League.

Supercomputer tips Arsenal to win the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League over Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by: Lionel Hahn.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, PSG head coach Luis Enrique has showered praise on Mikel Arteta for ending Arsenal's Premier League title drought.

According to Tempo, Enrique revealed that the Gunners are now a competitive side and have improved drastically. He said:

"If you look at Arteta's stats, there you have it. He's a leading manager who, since taking over at Arsenal, has changed the team's mentality and what it means to be a team that hadn't won in a long time.

"Now they're competitive again. For the last four seasons, they've been improving. That's the image of what Arteta is all about. Good with the ball. He doesn't give it away."

Paris Saint-Germain lifted the Champions League trophy after dismantling Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.

10 defining moments in Arsenal's victory

Legit.ng previously analysed 10 defining moments that helped Arsenal win the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years.

The Gunners had different players step up in crucial moments, including Golden Glove winner David Raya, with crucial saves in decisive matches.

Source: Legit.ng