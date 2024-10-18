Who is Kaylee Hartung's husband? Her love life and biography

Kaylee Hartung is an American broadcast journalist and reporter. She works as a reporter at Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime and The Today Show on NBC News. Due to her fame in broadcast television, many are curious about her personal life, especially her love life. Who is Kaylee Hartung's husband?

Kaylee Hartung at the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards in New York City (L). The broadcaster on Good Morning America on ABC (R). Photo: Michael Loccisano, Lou Rocco (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kaylee Hartung's bio reflects her distinguished media career, which began with CBS News. Over the years, she has worked for other major news outlets, including NBC Sports, ESPN, CNN, and ABC News. Despite her success, the American television reporter has managed to keep her romantic life under wraps, prompting many to speculate about it.

Profile summary

Full name Kaylee Hartung Gender Female Date of birth 7 November 1985 Age 38 years (as of October 2024) Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Current residence New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Zodiac sign Scorpio Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height in inches 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 110 Weight kilograms 50 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Julie Tucker Father Joe Hartung Relationship status Single School Episcopal High School University Washington and Lee University Profession Broadcast journalist, reporter Net worth $3.2 million

Who is Kaylee Hartung's husband?

The American journalist loves to keep her love life private. However, she has never married previously and is seemingly single as of 2024. According to The US Sun, Kaylee has been rumoured to have dated Tim Tebow in the past.

Top-5 facts about Kaylee Hartung. Photo: Lila Seeley/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The broadcaster was born to Julie Tucker and Joe Hartung in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Kaylee Hartung's father, an American pilot in World War II, passed away in 1996 when she was just 10 years old.

Kaylee attended Episcopal and graduated in 2003. She later enrolled at Washington and Lee University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and politics in 2007.

What is Kaylee Hartung's age?

The American celebrity is 38 years old as of October 2024. She was born on 7 November 1985. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Kaylee Hartung is a broadcast journalist and reporter. She has been a sideline reporter for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video since 2022 and a national correspondent for The Today Show on NBC News since 2023.

After graduating from Washington and Lee University studies, Hartung joined Cox Sports Television as a reporter in New Orleans. She later joined CBS News, reporting on the daily Washington Unplugged program and being a correspondent for Unplugged Under 40. Kaylee also worked as Bob Schieffer's assistant, leading to her associate producer role on Face the Nation.

Hartung moved to ESPN, where she worked as a correspondent for Longhorn Network and SEC Network. In 2017, she became one of the CNN female anchors before joining ABC News in 2019.

What is Kaylee Hartung's net worth?

According to Pro Football Network, Networth Mirror and other similar sources, Kaylee is alleged to be worth $3.2 million. Her primary source of wealth is from her broadcast journalist career. Hartung has worked for major news outlets like CBS, ESPN and CNN.

What is Kaylee Hartung's height?

The journalist is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is kaylee hartung? She is an American broadcast journalist and reporter. What is Kaylee Hartung's nationality? She is an American citizen who was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. Who are Kaylee Hartung's parents? Her parents are Joe Hartung and Julie Tucker. How old is Kaylee Hartung? The American television personality is 38 years old as of 2024. She was born on 7 November 1985. What caused Kaylee Hartung's eye injury? The journalist had an eye injury in 2020. Some people alleged she had a prosthetic eye, but that was not the case. The coronavirus caused the injury. Is Kaylee Hartung married? No, the reporter is not married and has never been married. How tall is Kaylee Hartung? The news reporter is 5 feet and 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall.

The topic of Kaylee Hartung's husband has been widely discussed online, but as of 2024, the journalist is not married and seemingly single. Kaylee works at Thursday Night Football on Prime Video and The Today Show on NBC News.

