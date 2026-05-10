Faithia Balogun, in a recent interview, playfully rejected the idea that actor Saidi Balogun was her ex-husband

The actress also hinted at a reconciliation with her former husband as she responded to the claim that she returned to him to promote her new movie

Faithia Balogun's response in the interview session, which has since gone viral on social media, has left many talking

Nollywood actress Faithia Balogun, also known as Faithia Wiliams, has playfully shut down the idea of referring to actor Saidi Balogun as her ex-husband.

During a recent episode of Curiosity Made Me Ask, the host Isbae U, while introducing Faithia, referenced Saidi as her ex-husband.

Faithia Balogun playfully shuts down host who referred to Saidi Balogun as her ex-husband. Credit: faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

In a reaction, Fathia fueled a rumour of reconciliation with her ex-husband as she asked,

“Who told you he is my ex. I will tell him when I get home."

Another clip showed the moment Isbae U claimed Faithia returned to Saidi so she could use him to promote her newly released cinema movie Efunroye: The Unicorn.

"Why’re you using Saidi Balogun to promote your movie?"

Responding, Faithia said, "Let me use him, if I don’t use him, who will use him ? Look at you now, nobody to use you, no father no mother."

A curious Isbae U also asked Faithia if she paid her former husband 'in cash or in kind', a question that sparked a fiery response from the actress, who blasted him.

In related news, Legit.ng Faithia Balogun and her former husband, actor Saidi Balogun, made waves online after they arrived at the premiere of her movie in Lagos in matching outfits like a couple.

Faithia Balogun slams podcaster Isbae U over his comment about her ex-husband Saidi Balogun. Credit: faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

A clip also captured the moment Faithia appreciated her former husband for supporting her.

The video from Isbae U's podcast with Faithia Balogun is below:

Another video of Isbae U speaking about Saidi Balogun is below:

What people said about Faithia and Saidi Balogun

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse comments about the couple. Read them below:

KGorld commented:

"This is why I will never advise anyone to marry a divorcee or a single mother, her ex husband will always have access to her."

Nzoic10 said:

"I swear to God He was asking the question everyone wants to ask her Aaahhhh.... I love our sense of tatafoo."

Toyin150 commented:

"Isbaeu has been fantastic with his show and he is improving very well with his sense of humour. I love this episode. Fathia Balogun didn't see it coming. He asked questions many fans want to know about d estranged couple."

Beniwinn commented:

"Fathia really chose violence with that comeback, she didn’t have to go that hard. Isbea U should’ve known better than to bring up family business."

Faithia Balogun's movie causes backlash

Legit.ng also reported that Faithia Balogun joined the list of filmmakers to make epic movies.

She took to her online page to promote her film by praising the character it was named after, Efunroye Tinubu.

Fathia had shared a photo of her movie poster and accompanied it with a caption stating that Efunroye was more than just a warrior. According to her, she was also a ruler who rewrote history.

Source: Legit.ng