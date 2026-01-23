Wizkid's music for beginners — songs, eras, and what to skip

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known globally as Wizkid, has transformed from a teenage pop sensation to the cornerstone of Afrobeats on the global stage. Since 2001, Wizkid's music has evolved from national street anthems such as Ginger to international chart dominance with hits like Essence, Ojuelegba, and Joro.

Wizkid's music, which includes six studio albums , has amassed over 10 billion Spotify streams as of January 2026

, has amassed over 10 billion Spotify streams as of January 2026 Starting his career at the age of 11 in 2001, Wizkid progressed from a choir singer as a child to a teenage pop sta r , especially after releasing his debut album Superstar .

as a child to a r especially after releasing his debut album . From the Superstar album, Wizkid evolved through album based-eras: EME/Ayo , Starboy/SFTOS , Made in Lagos , and Morayo that together paint a picture of his rise into a global phenomenon.

album, Wizkid evolved through album based-eras: that together paint a picture of his rise into a global phenomenon. In 2016, Wizkid became a Guinness World record holder for the first song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify, One Dance.

A guide to Wizkid's music eras

Born and raised in a musically inclined family in a small Nigerian suburb, Surulere, Wizkid's talent emerged early. With time, he evolved from choir performances in church to recording music at a local music studio in Surulere.

He became a recording artist at the age of five as a member of the Glorious Five before going solo and signing with a Nigerian record label, Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) in 2009. This initial album, set in the Superstar era, introduced the world to Afro-beat sounds.

Today, Wizkid is globally recognised for Billboard charting albums and songs as well as international collaborations such as the 2019 hit Brown Skin Girl alongside Beyonce, SAINt JHN and Blue Ivy Carter.

The Superstar era (Early 2010s)

In 2010, Wizkid released his smash hit, Holla at Your Boy. In the following year, he sealed his position as a teenage pop prodigy with the release of his debut album, Superstar, ushering in the Superstar era.

With these releases, the Nigerian singer and songwriter spearheaded the rise of Afrobeat as a genre. Have a look at some of the tracks in the hour-long album.

Say My Name

No Lele

Scatter the Floor

Slow Whine

Love My Baby

Gidi Girl

Oluwa Lo Ni

Tease Me Bad

Eme Boys

What You Wanna Do?

For Me

Wad Up

Shout Out

Wiz Party

The EME/Ayo era (Mid-2010s)

In 2013, Wizkid left the Empire Mates Entertainment to form his own label, Starboy Entertainment. At this point, he transformed from a national sensation to a continental and international star.

He also released his second self-titled album, Ayo (Joy), in September 2014. This era featured continental anthems, such as Jaiye Jaiye and On Top Your Matter, and later Ojuelegba, which got an early release. Here are more of the songs included in the album;

Show You The Money

In My Bed

Mummy Mi

Kind Love

In Love

For You

Dutty Whine

Kilofe

Omalich

Bomba

One Question

Celebrate

Show You The Money

Murder

Jo

The Starboy era (Late 2010s)

The Starboy era, also known as the Sounds from the Other Side (SFTOs) era, is primarily characterised by Wizkid's transition from a dominant African artist to an emerging global star. In March 2017, Wizkid signed a record deal with RCA Records, leading to his third studio album, Sounds from the Other Side.

This growth also included the expansion of his own label, Starboy Entertainment, to represent international African artists such as Efya, Mr Eazi and R2Bees. Have a look at the songs in the studio album that featured guest contributions from Drake, Major Lazer, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla Sign, Efya, Bucie, and Trey Songz.

Sweet Love

Come Closer

Naughty Rid e

e African Bad Gyal

Daddy Yo

One for Me

Picture Perfect

Nobody

All for Love

Dirty Wine

Gbese

The Made in Lagos era (Early 2020s)

From 2020 to 2022, the world was treated to Wizkid's growing career through the longest-charting albums on the Billboard World Albums chart. Made in Lagos was released on 30 October 2020 under the Starboy and RCA labels.

This was a busy period for the prominent Afrobeats artist as he released his fifth and sixth studio albums, More Love, Less Ego and Soundman Vol. 2. His hit single, Essence, featuring Tems and Justin Bieber, peaked at position 9 on the Billboard Hot 100™ chart, where it stayed for 35 weeks. Here are some songs from this era.

Money & Love

Balance

Bad to Me

2 Sugar

Everyday

Slip n Slide

Deep

Flower Pads

Plenty Loving

Special

Frames (Who's Gonna Know)

Reckless

Longtime

Mighty Wine

Blessed

Smile

Piece of Me

No Stress

True Love

Sweet One

The Morayo era

For beginners, the Morayo era represents a period of high-quality sound and visual production. It also marks a personal connection to the Afrobeats artist as the album, Morayo, is dedicated and named after his late mother.

Morayo, which translates to I see joy in Yoruba, was released on 22 November 2024 through his label Starboy Entertainment and RCA Records. Have a look at the songs included in Wizkid's tribute album for his late mother, Juliana Morayo Balogun, who passed away in August 2023.

Troubled Mind

Karamo

Bad Girl (featuring Asake)

Time

Piece of My Heart (featuring Brent Faiyaz)

Break Me Down

Bend

A Million Blessings

Après Minuit (featuring Tiakola)

Bad for You (featuring Jazmine Sullivan)

Soji

Don't Care

Slow (featuring Anaïs Cardot)

Lose

Pray

The beginner's playlist — 15 Wizkid's songs you must hear first

Over the years, Wizkid's music has featured a blend of high-octane Afropop and soulful neo-R&B sounds. Additionally, his music has been made with a variety of languages, but often features his native Yoruba language and culture. Explore Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun's storytelling skills through this beginner's playlist.

Song Album Release year Essence Made in Lagos 2020 One Dance Made in Lagos 2016 Ginger Made in Lagos 2020 Pakurumo Superstar 2011 Holla at Your Boy Superstar 2011 Ojuelegba Ayo 2014 Joro Ayo 2019 Kese Morayo 2024 Bad to Me More Love, Less Ego 2022 Jaiye Jaiye Ayo 2024 Come Closer Sounds from the Other Side 2017 Ginger Made in Lagos 2020 Daddy Yo Sounds from the Other Side 2017 Final Final (Baba Nla) 2015 Don't Dull Superstar 2011

At what time did Wizkid start music?

Wizkid started making music at a very young age, around 11 years old, singing in his church and forming a gospel group called the Glorious Five. The Glorious Five released their first collaborative album, Lil Prinz, in 2001.

Which song is WizKid's biggest hit?

The Nigerian artist's biggest hit is One Dance, which took the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016 for ten weeks. His 2021 song, Essence, became his second-highest charting hit, especially after Justin Bieber's remix, taking the ninth position for about 35 weeks.

What are the first 5 songs of Wizkid?

Wizkid's first five notable songs are all from the Superstar album. They include Say My Name, No Lele, Scatter the Floor, Pakurumo, and Slow Whine. Major hits from the debut album include Holla at Your Boy, Don't Dull, and Love My Baby.

Which song did Wizkid and Tems sing together?

Wizkid and Tems teamed up to create one of Nigeria's highest-charting hits on the Billboard Hot 100, Essence. The success of the song culminated in a nomination for the Best Global Music Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

From humble beginnings in Surulele to breaking global charts and records, Wizkid's music remains a powerful vehicle for Nigerian and African culture. His music blends his Yoruba heritage with modern culture, creating unique sounds that have secured his place as a pioneering giant in the industry.

