Photos: Atiku Chairs Historic Wedding Ceremony in Marrakech as Nigerian, Burkinabe Families Unite
- Atiku Abubakar has chaired a wedding in Marrakech, celebrating African unity and enduring familial ties
- During the ceremony attended by dignitaries and family, the former VP stressed that marriage is a sacred institution
- The groom’s father, Mr Okey Ezeibe, is a longtime friend and associate of the former vice president
Marrakech, Morocco - Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday, May 9, chaired the wedding ceremony of Cherina and Muna Okey Ezeibe in Marrakech, Morocco, in an event attended by dignitaries, family members and associates from across Africa.
The ceremony, held in the Moroccan city, celebrated the union of the two families and highlighted longstanding personal and diplomatic relationships across the continent, a statement made available to Legit.ng by Phrank Shaibu, Atiku's senior special assistant on public communication, indicates.
Atiku highlights importance of marriage
Speaking at the occasion, Atiku described marriage as a sacred institution founded on love, patience, sacrifice and mutual respect. He also prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity for the couple.
Legit.ng learns that the event held particular significance because of the longstanding relationship between Atiku and the groom’s father, Mr Okey Ezeibe, whom organisers described as a longtime friend and associate of the former vice president.
Former Burkina Faso prime minister attends
Among those present at the ceremony was Mr Lassina Zerbo, former prime minister of Burkina Faso and father of the bride, whose presence underscored the cross-border nature of the union.
Guests at the event described the ceremony as a celebration of African unity, friendship and shared cultural values.
Set against the backdrop of Marrakech, the gathering combined traditional family celebrations with broader themes of cultural harmony and enduring ties between prominent African families.
Atiku speaks on why he attended BBN star's wedding
In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Atiku disclosed his reason for attending the white wedding of the television reality star and former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ikechukwu ‘Cross’ Okonkwo, in Abuja, on Saturday, April 25.
The former vice president, in a statement on Sunday, April 26, described the groom as his godson and disclosed that there was a long family ties between the two of them. The high-profile wedding was attended by celebrities, dignitaries and close associates. It was a blend of entertainment, glamour, and political undertones.
In a tweet on social media, the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said he had travelled to Ibadan, where he had attended the National Opposition Summit before attending the wedding in Abuja.
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng. He previously worked at Lantern Books and Saraba Magazine. Lawal was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.