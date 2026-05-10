Atiku Abubakar has chaired a wedding in Marrakech, celebrating African unity and enduring familial ties

During the ceremony attended by dignitaries and family, the former VP stressed that marriage is a sacred institution

The groom’s father, Mr Okey Ezeibe, is a longtime friend and associate of the former vice president

Marrakech, Morocco - Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday, May 9, chaired the wedding ceremony of Cherina and Muna Okey Ezeibe in Marrakech, Morocco, in an event attended by dignitaries, family members and associates from across Africa.

The ceremony, held in the Moroccan city, celebrated the union of the two families and highlighted longstanding personal and diplomatic relationships across the continent, a statement made available to Legit.ng by Phrank Shaibu, Atiku's senior special assistant on public communication, indicates.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar speaks during the wedding ceremony of Cherina and Muna Okey Ezeibe in Marrakech, Morocco. Photo credit: Phrank Shaibu

Source: UGC

Atiku highlights importance of marriage

Speaking at the occasion, Atiku described marriage as a sacred institution founded on love, patience, sacrifice and mutual respect. He also prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity for the couple.

Legit.ng learns that the event held particular significance because of the longstanding relationship between Atiku and the groom’s father, Mr Okey Ezeibe, whom organisers described as a longtime friend and associate of the former vice president.

Former Burkina Faso prime minister attends

Among those present at the ceremony was Mr Lassina Zerbo, former prime minister of Burkina Faso and father of the bride, whose presence underscored the cross-border nature of the union.

Guests at the event described the ceremony as a celebration of African unity, friendship and shared cultural values.

Set against the backdrop of Marrakech, the gathering combined traditional family celebrations with broader themes of cultural harmony and enduring ties between prominent African families.

Guests gather in Marrakech as families of Mr Okey Ezeibe and former Burkina Faso Prime Minister Lassina Zerbo celebrate the union of their children. Photo credit: Phrank Shaibu

Source: UGC

Atiku speaks on why he attended BBN star's wedding

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Atiku disclosed his reason for attending the white wedding of the television reality star and former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ikechukwu ‘Cross’ Okonkwo, in Abuja, on Saturday, April 25.

The former vice president, in a statement on Sunday, April 26, described the groom as his godson and disclosed that there was a long family ties between the two of them. The high-profile wedding was attended by celebrities, dignitaries and close associates. It was a blend of entertainment, glamour, and political undertones.

In a tweet on social media, the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said he had travelled to Ibadan, where he had attended the National Opposition Summit before attending the wedding in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng