Breaking: APC Announces Young and Popular Woman as Lagos Deputy Guber Candidate
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced 40-year-old Damilola Sonayon-James as its deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 governorship election in Lagos State.
Sonayon-James, who is the current deputy woman leader of the ruling party, will run on a joint ticket, along with Obafemi Hamzat, the party's governorship candidate in Lagos.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng