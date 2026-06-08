The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced 40-year-old Damilola Sonayon-James as its deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 governorship election in Lagos State.

Sonayon-James, who is the current deputy woman leader of the ruling party, will run on a joint ticket, along with Obafemi Hamzat, the party's governorship candidate in Lagos.

APC announces Damilola Soneyon-James as its Lagos deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 election Photo Credit: @Hon_alaoonilu

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng