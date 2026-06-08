New Zealand will introduce a six-month Short-term Graduate Work Visa for international graduates

Those qualified must meet study, financial, and health requirements, and apply within three months before graduation

Reforms also expand Post Study Work Visa access for some Level 7 Graduate Diploma holders, with full-time study

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The New Zealand government has announced the introduction of a new six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa for international students, including Nigerians, as part of an overhaul of its post-study immigration system.

The policy, announced on Monday, June 1, by Immigration New Zealand, will come into effect from 16 November 2026 and will allow eligible international graduates to remain in the country for up to six months after completing their studies to find employment.

Fresh visa rule gives international students a short job-search window Photo: ASphotowed

Source: Getty Images

Immigration New Zealand said in a statement:

"From 16 November 2026, eligible international graduates will be granted a Short-Term Graduate Work Visa, allowing up to six months of open work rights to help them transition into employment."

The visa is being positioned as a transitional tool, allowing graduates to secure employment before being able to apply for a long-term visa such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa.

Requirements for the new work visa

According to officials, to be eligible for the new visa, applicants must have completed an eligible qualification at the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQF) Levels 5 to 7 with at least 24 weeks of full-time study in New Zealand.

Interested persons must also apply within three months of their student visa expiring.

Applicants must be able to show they have at least NZ$5,000 available, and meet health and character requirements, providing supporting documents where needed.

For those who are sponsored by a scholarship, approval from Education New Zealand or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade may also be required.

Those not qualified for a new work visa

The visa will not be eligible to anyone who has previously held a Post Study Work Visa; cannot be extended; and can only be issued to an individual once. They will also be prohibited from establishing or purchasing a business or bringing dependents, The Nation reports.

Alongside the new visa, the government is expanding eligibility for the Post Study Work Visa (PSWV) to include those who have obtained a Graduate Diploma at NZQF Level 7 while also holding a degree from New Zealand or overseas.

NZ introduces financial and study requirements for new visa Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Under the proposed PSWVs system, applicants will need to have studied full-time for the duration of their programme and provide both their diploma and degree certificates as well as academic transcripts. Visa duration can be offered for up to one year based on their completion.

Restrictions under the short-Term graduate work visa

Valid for one-time use only

Not extendable

Cannot be granted more than once

No permission for business ownership or self-employment

Cannot sponsor:

Partners for work visas

Children for dependent student visas

Family members cannot be included (they must apply separately for visitor or other visas)

UK announces new visa changes for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has announced that visitors to the United Kingdom who require a visa will no longer receive physical visa documents, as the country moves fully to electronic visas.

UKVI stated that affected travellers, including Nigerians, will instead be issued an electronic visa (eVisa), which must be accessed through a UKVI account before departure.

Source: Legit.ng