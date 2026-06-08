A Nigerian solar installation expert has advised Nigerians on the type of cooker they can use with their solar system

Amid the high price of cooking gas, the solar expert mentioned how solar users can maximise their installation and avoid buying gas

Many who came across the solar expert’s post shared their thoughts on her stance and their similar experiences

A Nigerian solar expert has advised users with a 15kWh solar system to buy induction cookers rather than buy cooking gas.

He mentioned that people with such solar systems should not have any business with gas cookers, especially as the price of cooking gas has increased.

What Cooker Can You Use With 15 kWh Solar System to Avoid Buying Gas? Expert Advises Nigerians

Source: TikTok

Solar expert advises people on induction cooker

Identified as @solarking001 on TikTok, the solar expert mentioned that those who have 15kWh solar systems and higher can easily use their induction cookers.

He said:

"As a solar installer, nothing should concern you about buying gas again. Go and buy an induction cooker. My induction cooker got spoilt a few months ago, and since then, to order for another one don dey lazy me. And I went to buy gas today. Now a kg of gas is N1,600, and 12.5 is N17,500."

The video was captioned:

"If you have a 15kWh solar system and above, just buy a good induction cooker. To all our esteemed clients and potential ones, just get a good induction cooker and stop buying gas because the prices is getting to high."

Watch the TikTok video below:

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Source: Legit.ng