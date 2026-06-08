A 40-year-old Nigerian man started a mobile "Ponmo alalata" business after losing his corporate banking job

The man who also graduated from a reputable university dressed in corporate attire to sell peppered cow skin on the streets

The man revealed how much he makes per day as net profit from his mobile food vendor venture

A highly educated Nigerian man, Adeleoye Adekunle Babatunde, has captured the hearts of many after a video of his unique corporate-style "Ponmo alalata" (peppered cow skin) business went viral on social media.

In a street interview shared by content creator @theayoadams, Babatunde proudly opened up about his journey.

A corporate ponmo sller shares how much he makes daily. Photo credit: @theayoadams/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He shared his touching story of battling depression and overcoming unemployment after losing his previous banking job.

Degree holder-turned ponmo vendor shares story

Unlike typical street vendors, Babatunde dresses in a neat, long-sleeved shirt, trousers, and a formal bow tie while carrying his plastic bucket of delicacies around town.

Behind his neat corporate look is a highly qualified scholar. Babatunde holds a degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and another in Estate Management from the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti.

He secured a stable job in the banking sector in 2013, but was unfortunately laid off during the mass downsizing triggered by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Following his lay-off, Babatunde's efforts to secure another stable job proved abortive as he kept receiving heavily underpaid offers from foreign-owned companies. At 40 years old, he felt age was no longer on his side.

Rather than letting depression take over, Babatunde decided to take action to support his wife and children.

Babatunde said in the TIkTok video:

“Depression almost killed me at home. My wife and children were there. We have rent, school fees, and food to take care of. Why would a grown man like me sit at home doing nothing?”

With a small capital, Babatunde hit the streets with his prepared, spicy cow skin.

After deducting the cost of production, feeding, and transportation, he goes home with a clean net profit of at least N5,000 daily.

Reactions to street ponmo vendor's story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the vendor's post below:

johnson said:

"I think conductor is better than kpomo."

Blessing Amudipe said:

"I feel we need to support him with whatever we can as a fellow man."

Olosunde said:

"God will change your story, my brother."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady shares experience at mile 12 market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who went to the Mile 12 market in Lagos in the early hours of the morning shared her experience online.

Source: Legit.ng