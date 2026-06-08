A Nigerian lady who attends Deeper Life Bible Church decided to wear makeup for her friend’s wedding, where she was a bridesmaid

She showed a video of her mother’s unexpected reaction after seeing her on makeup for her friend's wedding ceremony

Her mother’s reaction caught people’s attention, and netizens took to the comments to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian Deeper Life Bible Church member showed how her mother reacted when she wore makeup.

The lady, who was part of the bridesmaids for her friend’s wedding, wore makeup alongside a trendy outfit.

Deeper Life Member Wears Makeup While Attending Friend’s Wedding, Shows Mother’s Unexpected Reactiona

Source: TikTok

Typical Deeper Life members are known for their minimalist fashion and do not apply makeup, hair extensions, or jewellery.

Deeper Life member applies makeup, mum reacts

Identified as @apynhes on TikTok, the lady showed herself dancing while wearing makeup, as her mother looked at her from behind.

Her mother placed her hands on her chin and looked at her in astonishment.

The video was captioned:

“Yoo, that’s my mother at the back. She couldn’t believe her eyes. She was so shocked.Note: I’m a deeper life member and I wasn’t supposed to do makeup, so she was shocked to see me like that.”

In the comment, she added:

“She later told me I actually looked good, but my chest was open.”

Watch the viral TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Deeper Life member's makeup

IRE said:

I was born in deeper life and brought up in CAC, the first time I wore trouser my mom cry wetin no good 😂 I told her to save her tears for my wedding day because she go too cry that day😂😂 she threatened not to attend my wedding…

Maggiefashionstore said:

my mum is a choir and marriage counselor in deeper life.... I wore makeup on my wedding day.. she was so shocked and told me I wanted to spoil the day for her. told Her it's was my day

Toluwalashe said:

My parents said it’s disrespectful to kiss on my wedding day…and I told them I wasn’t interested getting married. and If I likely change my mind,the mc should kindly tell them to step the F out I wanna kiss my husband

Lady Bee said:

my parents are redeem pastors this is a sign I'm getting my piercings next week🙂‍↔️they will heal

Bellah_Billions said:

I can relate 😂I was born in deeper life brought up in redeem,now I have 1 tattoo 3 piercings😝they all healed including my mom

Deeper Life Member Wears Makeup While Attending Friend’s Wedding, Shows Mother’s Unexpected Reaction

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a lady mistakenly sent N100,000 to her pastor instead of N10,000, while a pastor shared why he gave his wife his first car and continued trekking.

Pastor rejects N30 offering, shares reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor caused a scene after he rejected a N30 offering given by a woman after preaching to bus passengers.

In a viral video, the pastor explained why he would not collect the offering, causing drama between him and the passenger.

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the pastor's reaction to the woman's offering.

Source: Legit.ng