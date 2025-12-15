Over the years, fans have expressed concern over changes in Judge Jeanine's face. While the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia has not spoken about the issue, public curiosity remains heightened when it comes to Judge Jeanine's left eye.

Judge Jeanine is pictured in different places. Photo: @judgejeaninepirro (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaway

Over the years, Judge Jeanine's left eye has drawn public attention due to a visible misalignment or droopiness .

. Many viewers and fans note that her left and right eyes appear asymmetrical .

. In 2012, Judge Jeanine was diagnosed with cancer , and its treatment caused her to lose her eyebrows, eyelashes, and hair.

, and its treatment caused her to lose her eyebrows, eyelashes, and hair. In the face of speculation across the nation, Judge Jeanine has not spoken out about her eyes but has spoken about plastic surgery as an anti-ageing weapon.

Profile summary

Full name Jeanine Ferris Pirro Common name Jeanine Pirro Nickname Judge Jeanine Gender Female Date of birth 2 June 1951 Age 74 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Elmira, New York, United States Residence Westchester County, New York, United States Nationality Lebanese-American Ethnicity Middle Eastern Sexual orientation Straight Height in centimetres 163 Height in feet 5'4" Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Esther Awad Ferris Father Leo Ferris (Nasser) Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 2 Profession Television host, lawyer, author High school Notre Dame High School Higher education University at Buffalo, Albany Law School Net worth $11.6 million–$14 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Threads, Facebook

Why Judge Jeanine's left eye became a viral topic

The US attorney is widely known for her full-glam makeup, with a primary focus on her eyes. In a 1997 interview with People Magazine, the judge, who was named one of the 50 Most Beautiful People, attributed her good looks to 'gallons of eye concealer'.

As Jeanine Pirro's media presence has grown, many viewers have noticed changes in her appearance. These changes have sparked speculation and a variety of theories about the American talk show host's health.

Jeanine Pirro attended the 2024 Fox Nation Patriot Awards in New York. Photo: @judgejeaninepirro

Source: Facebook

Medical explanations: What's known and what's a rumour

A drooping eyelid or changes in the eye's position are often caused by ptosis. This condition occurs when the eyelid droops due to weak muscles or nerve damage. It can also be congenital or may be brought on by ageing or secondary health conditions.

Judge Jeanine has not mentioned such a condition as the exact cause of the change, and has also not addressed the changes viewers have noted. However, below are the only verified instances in which she spoke of her health and appearance by date.

February 2014: Knee surgery and hospitalisation

In one of Jeanine Pirro's Facebook posts on 19 February 2014, she shared a photo of herself in a hospital gown. She informed fans of her upcoming surgery and procedure on her knee.

At the hospital for spec surgery. Another MRI on my messed-up knee. Check out the socks!

Judge Jeanine Pirro speaking at an event at the Pacific Justice Institute. Photo: @judgejeaninepirro

Source: Facebook

March 2015: Eye redness explained by travel fatigue

On 8 March 2015, Judge Jeanine posted a photo of herself getting ready for a TV appearance. The photo was accompanied by a caption that read,

If my eyes look red, it's because I took the red eye from LA last night!

November 2017: Cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy effects

Judge Jeanine's second direct mention of her eyes was in an opening statement of her show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, on 5 November 2017.

In the statement, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and that the chemotherapy treatment caused her to lose much of her facial hair, including her eyebrows and eyelashes.

September 2024: Makeup-free appearance and public response

In memory of the 9/11 tragedy, Judge Jeanine published an unprecedented video of herself without any makeup. In the video, fans and viewers resonated with her message and commended her for her authenticity.

Judge Jeanine has not shied away from speaking about plastic surgery. While she did not mention her eyes or any specific work she has done.

In an Instagram post, she attached a photo of herself with her doctors at Fountain Life, Dr. Robert Hariri and Dr. George Shapiro, with the caption

The only way to stay ahead of the anti-aging curve is to have doctors who know what to look for before it actually happens.

A look at Judge Jeanine's early life and personal background

Jeanine Ferris Pirro was born on 2 June 1951 to Esther Awad Ferris and Leo Ferris, also known as Nasser, in Elmira, New York, United States. She is 74 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Esther Ferris was a New York model who offered voluntary service at St. Joseph's Hospital and the Arnot Art Museum. Judge Jeanine's father, Leo Ferris, is a World War II veteran and was aboard the first U.S. Navy ship to enter Nagasaki harbour. The judge has one sibling, Mary Louise Gershowitz.

She was previously married to Albert J. Pirro, Jr., a lawyer and businessman with whom she had two children, Cristine and Alexander Pirro.

Judge Jeanine Pirro pictured during her Fox Nation special interview, Sanctuary America. Photo: @judgejeaninepirro

Source: Facebook

Judge Jeanine's education and path to becoming a prosecutor

Pirro completed high school at Notre Dame High School in Elmira. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University at Buffalo in New York, USA. She then graduated from Albany Law School at Union University with a Juris Doctor degree in 1975.

Immediately after her high school graduation, she began working as an intern at the District Attorney’s Office. During her tenure as a DA, she gained popularity for her hard stance on crimes against women and children. Have a look at her career history.

Rise through law and New York politics

In 1978, Judge Jeanine made history as the first chief of the newly established Domestic Violence and Abuse Bureau.

She did not stop there but would later break gender barriers and become the first female judge elected to the Westchester County Court and the District Attorney of Westchester County, New York, USA.

Judge Jeanine's behind-the-scenes moment on the set of the Fox News show, The Five. Photo: @judgejeaninepirro

Source: Facebook

Politically, Jeanine Pirro has sought to run for U.S. Senate as a Republican. Her initial challenge against Hillary Clinton in 2005 was unsuccessful. The following year, she campaigned to become the New York Attorney General but lost to Andrew Cuomo.

In August 2025, she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, becoming the top federal prosecutor for Washington, D.C.

Judge Jeanine's media career

After leaving elected office in 2008, Pirro transitioned into television, where she continues to work. She has appeared in the following news and talk shows, as per IMDb.

Film/TV show Role Period Moscow Murders: Kohberger on Trial Expert Panel Self 2025 Fox News Sunday Self 2025 The Five Co-host, producer, writer 2015–2025 Outnumbered Co-host 2016–2025 Gutfeld! Panellist 2021–2023 God's Not Dead Actress 2018–2021 Justice With Judge Jeanine Host, producer, writer 2011–2022 The View Self 2014–2018 Dateline NBC Self 2015 Judge Jeanine Pirro Show Self 2008–2011 The Morning Show With Mike & Juliet Self 2008–2009

FAQs

What are Judge Jeanine's age and height? As of 2025, she is 74 years old and stands at 5 feet 4 (163 centimetres) tall. Does Judge Jeanine wear a wig in real life? Other than during her battle against cancer, the judge has not publicly addressed wearing one. Is Judge Jeanine married? At the time of this writing, she is not married. What does Judge Jeanine's daughter do? Cristine Pirro Schwarzman is a lawyer and partner at Ropes & Gray, a prominent New York law firm. What happened to Judge Jeanine on The Five? On 9 May 2025, Fox News announced her exit from the channel after her appointment to become the interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Who will replace Judge Jeanine on The Five? A rotation of contributors has filled Judge Jeanine Pirro's seat on The Five.

While Judge Jeanine's left eye continues to draw the attention of viewers, she has not provided a confirmed medical explanation. As discussions and speculations continue, her devotion to politics and the law remains strong.

Legit.ng published an article about Mad Men actor Matt Long's wife, Lora Chaffins. Matt Long is best known for starring in Mad Men, Private Practice, and Manifest.

Despite her husband's fame, little was known about Lora Chaffins until her relationship with actor Matt Long came to the fore. The two have been married for nearly two decades and are parents of two children.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng