Tension gripped proceedings at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday as video recordings of police interviews with defendants accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration were played in open court.

The recordings, tendered by the prosecution, featured statements from three of the six defendants standing trial over the alleged conspiracy.

Tension as 2 Suspects Admit Knowledge of Secret Plot To Overthrow Tinubu

Source: UGC

Court admits video evidence after objections

Counsel to the defendants objected to the admissibility and public viewing of the recordings, arguing that the statements were not voluntarily made and had not yet been formally admitted as evidence.

However, the trial judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, overruled the objections and ordered that the recordings be played, while noting that a trial-within-trial would later determine the voluntariness of the statements.

Retired officers admit awareness of alleged plot

In the footage, two of the accused persons, Erasmus Victor, a retired naval captain, and Ahmed Ibrahim, a police inspector attached to the State House, acknowledged awareness of discussions relating to the alleged plan, while a third defendant, retired Major-General Mohammed Gana, denied any knowledge of a coup attempt.

Gana insisted he had lived a quiet life since retiring from the Nigerian Army in 2010, saying: “If I knew about any coup plan, I would have reported it,”

He admitted knowing the alleged mastermind but maintained that his involvement was limited to forwarding messages and materials he did not originate.

Allegations of financial links and surveillance

Gana also acknowledged that his name surfaced during investigations in connection with a N2 million transfer but denied any operational role, including claims of surveillance at the Presidential Villa.

Victor, on his part, admitted awareness of conversations suggesting a plan to topple the government but said he discouraged the idea.

He told investigators: “Out of anger, he said he wants to overthrow the system. I told him to forget about it and consider retirement,”

He also admitted being approached for financial support and logistical assistance but claimed he refused to participate, though he continued communicating with the suspect using encrypted messaging platforms.

“I feel so bad that I find myself in this situation,” Victor said, appealing for leniency.

Inspector admits reconnaissance and payments

Police Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim admitted receiving between N1.4 million and N1.5 million and conducting reconnaissance around the Presidential Villa, including Aguda House.

He told investigators that coded language such as “fertiliser” and “farming” was used to disguise discussions about funding and operational planning.

However, he claimed he did not take the alleged plan seriously, stating: “I played along because I knew it would be impossible for them to access the State House,”

Trial continues amid national security concerns

The prosecution told the court that the interviews were conducted in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, with defendants informed that the sessions were being recorded and that they had the right to remain silent.

The case, involving six defendants charged over an alleged plot to overthrow the government, was adjourned until Tuesday for continuation of hearing.

The Federal Government is prosecuting the suspects in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026, with other defendants including Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani.

Source: Legit.ng