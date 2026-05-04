Francis Osinloye faced heavy scrutiny on social media after videos from the wedding showed him looking sad and detached on his big day

Fresh reports have emerged revealing that the groom’s lack of enthusiasm was due to a devastating personal loss that occurred just before the ceremony

The couple got engaged in the United Kingdom in November 2024 and had planned a joyful homecoming before the unexpected tragedy

A new layer of emotion has emerged from the glamorous wedding of Nollywood star Sola Sobowale’s daughter, Mide, and her husband, Francis Osinloye.

The ceremony, which took place in Ibadan over the weekend, was nothing short of star-studded.

High-profile guests, including Seyi Makinde and actress Aishat Lawal, graced the occasion, adding to its glamour and prestige.

Sola Sobowale's daughter, Olamide, weds husband, Francis, in Ibadan. Photos: Sola Sobowale

Source: Instagram

However, beyond the glitz and celebration, something else caught the attention of many.

Clips from the wedding quickly circulated online, showing the groom, Francis Osinloye, with a noticeably reserved and solemn expression throughout the ceremony.

Amid the speculation, a social media user identified as @Mz_Tosyn offered a different perspective — one that has since shifted the tone of public discussion.

According to the user, the groom had recently lost his mother before the wedding.

“I don’t like what people are doing with Sola Sobowale’s son-in-law, dude lost his mom before the wedding,” the post read.

Mide and Francis’ journey began long before the wedding, with their engagement taking place in the United Kingdom in November 2024.

Watch the video here:

Read the post below:

Reactions trail Sola Sobowale's son-in-law look

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@sapphire_nifemi shared:

"Loosing ur mom last year doesn’t mean you should be acting as if you were doing the lady a favour or u were forced to come I beg make we call a spade a spade"

@peppersouup wrote:

"He lost his mum last year which is why they moved it to this year, he knew his wedding was coming,he didn't have to act like he was forced to get married"

@LolaeniOA noted:

"I thought I was the only one who was vexed about this. The comment sections of those event blogs almost tore him to pieces, ọmọlomọ. Even Sola Sobowale's husband too. People are always judging nonsense. It's crazy."

@HsShamsudeen19 commented:

"People who’ve never experienced losing a loved one are forming opinions based only on a few seconds of video they saw online. Fools"

@orlalekan1 noted:

"Yes so painful But something of joy can be postponed when grieving"

Sola Sobowale's daughter's wedding had Gov Seyi Makinde in attendance. Photos: Sola Sobowale.

Source: Instagram

Sola Sobowale features in Bollywood film

Legit.ng also previously reported that Sola Sobowale featured in another Bollywood film from the producer of Namaste Wahala.

The announcement was made by RMD, who shared pictures from the set of the flick, which premiered nationwide on May 3, 2024.

In the photos, Sobowale stood alongside other cast members, while RMD sat down with the Nigerian actress leaning against him.

Source: Legit.ng