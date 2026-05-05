Manchester City has strongly condemned racist abuse aimed at Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo after their match against Everton

The Citizens drew 3-3 against the Toffees at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday, May 4

Manchester City pledged full support to their players as the English FA has moved swiftly to identify the perpetrators

Manchester City has condemned the alleged racist abuse aimed at Ghanaian striker Antoine Semeyo during their encounter against Everton on Monday, May 4.

Both teams played a 3-3 draw with substitute Thierno Barry scoring a brace for the Toffees, while Belgian forward Jeremy Doku scored a brace also for the Citizens.

Manchester City are currently in second position with 71 points, behind Arsenal with 76 points.

Jeremy Doku scores a brace for Manchester City against Everton in the Premier League. Photo by: Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

City issues statement on Semenyo

Manchester City has thrown its weight behind former Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo after an unfortunate incident at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

In an official statement, the Citizens called on the police authorities to identify the individuals responsible for the racial abuse. The statement read:

"Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuse directed towards Antoine Semenyo at yesterday’s match.

"We welcome the swift action taken by Everton and the police to identify the individual responsible."

Meanwhile, Manchester City also condemned the online racial abuse of Marc Guehi after their 3-3 draw against Everton.

The one-time Champions League winner pledged total support for the players, affirming their stance against discrimination. The statement read:

"We are also incredibly disappointed to hear that Marc Guéhi was subject to a series of vile racist social media posts last night.

"We will continue to offer our full support to both Antoine and Marc and never accept discrimination of any kind in our game.

Manchester City supports Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi following racial abuse. Photo by: Lee Parker - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

England, others react to racial abuse

The Three Lions have called on authorities to swing into action and punish those found responsible.

@England said:

"This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and must have consequences.

"We stand with both Marc and his Manchester City team-mate Antoine, and support strong action by the authorities and social media companies."

@ls_lyndsey wrote:

"I am forever appalled at this behaviour and trust that the steps put in place to bring them to justice, be dealt with by the police and in court are fully adhered to and expect to see the result of this tireless work."

@joss1240 added:

"Absolutely right @England. Racism has no place in football or anywhere else. Full support for Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guéhi….proud to see the authorities and clubs acting quickly. Keep pushing for real consequences. 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

@BelloAdebayo20 said:

"They need to be matched with real action. Bans, accountability, and zero tolerance—anything less just enables it to keep happening. Standing together matters, but consequences matter more."

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Manchester City’s 3-3 draw against Everton.

The Gunners now have more than 80% chance of winning the title, up from 70% before City dropped points at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng