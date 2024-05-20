Lora Chaffins' bio: everything you need to know about Matt Long's wife

Lora Chaffins is an American celebrity wife. She gained prominence due to her relationship with her husband, actor Matt Long. The actor is recognised for starring in Mad Men, Private Practice, and Manifest. Despite being the wife of a famous personality, Lora is a highly private person.

Little was known about Lora Chaffins until her relationship with actor Matt Long came to the fore. The two have been married for nearly two decades and are parents of two children. While her husband thrives in the limelight, Lora prefers a quiet, private life away from publicity. However, she occasionally accompanies her husband to red-carpet events.

Full name Lora Chaffins Long Gender Female Year of birth 1982 Age 42 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Kentucky, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Marital status Married Partner Matthew Clayton Long Children 2 College Western Kentucky University

Who is Lora Chaffins?

She was born and raised in Kentucky, United States. Although she is in the limelight, Lora has not disclosed details of her family, including her parents and siblings.

What is Lora Chaffins’ nationality? She is an American national of white ethnicity. Lora Chaffins’ age is 42 years as of 2024 but her exact date of birth is unknown.

The actor’s wife grew up in Kentucky, where she completed high school. She then enrolled at Western Kentucky University and pursued an undergraduate degree course.

Who is Lora Chaffins’ husband, Matt Long?

Her husband, Matt Long, is a Kentucky-born Hollywood actor. He has appeared in about 25 films and TV series and is best known for portraying Joey Baird in Mad Men and Zeke Landon in Manifest. His other prominent roles are in Private Practice, Jack & Bobby, Helix, and Lucky 7.

Lora Chaffins’ family

Who is Matt Long married to? The Mad Men actor married his longtime girlfriend, Lora Chaffins. Their relationship dates back to college when they met and began a romantic relationship. They exchanged marriage vows on 23 April 2005 and have been married for 19 years.

Does Matt Long have a kid? The actor and his wife, Lora, are reportedly parents of two children, a daughter and a son. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2014, and their son arrived in 2020.

What is Lora Chaffins’ job?

The Kentucky native is a celebrity wife known for her relationship with actor Matt Long. Although she is claimed to be a talented actress, she has no acting credits. Lora has not disclosed her interests or career path; she is only known as Matt Long’s wife.

How tall is Lora Chaffins?

Matt Long’s wife, Chaffins, is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Lora Chaffins has been Matt Long’s wife for almost two decades, but they have known each other since college. They are parents of two kids born in 2014 and 2020. Unlike her husband, who thrives in the limelight, she lives a private life, occasionally appearing publicly.

