Prince Paul Ikonne challenges Senator Abaribe to step down for Abia South representation

Ikonne criticises Abaribe's nearly two decades of ineffective Senate contributions

APC aspirant vows to deliver meaningful change if elected in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abia State - APC Senatorial aspirant for Abia South, Prince Paul Ikonne, has asked the Senator representing the district, Enyinnaya Abaribe, to prepare to leave the red chamber in 2027.

Prince Ikonne said Abaribe, who has spent nearly two decades in the Senate, has brought no meaningful development for the district.

Senatorial Aspirant Ikonne Declares: Abaribe's Time in Senate Is Up. Photo credit: Prince Paul Ikonne/ Enyinnaya Abaribe

Source: UGC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain vowed to give effective representation for Abia South beginning from 2027 if given the opportunity.

Ikonne purchased his nomination forms from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for the Abia South Senate.

Ikonne urged Senator Abaribe of the ADC to prepare to vacate the seat.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday morning after picking up his nomination and expression of interest forms.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday. April 29, 2026.

The APC senatorial aspirant said it was time for Abaribe to return to Ohuru village and join his kinsmen in settling village land disputes.

He argued that Abaribe's long stay in the Red Chambers has yielded no meaningful development for the district.

“If you are familiar with Senator Abaribe, you will realize that he is an attention seeker and a media creation. He has long lost touch with the grassroots, and our people are saying enough of his noise-making; it is time for him to return to the village.

“Currently, Abia South does not look like a district with its representation in the Senate. That is why I have stepped forward to offer real representation, align our people with the federal government, and attract the federal presence and development our district deserves.”

He said his decision to join the race was borne out of the urgent need to provide effective and quality representation for Abia South.

According to Ikonne, Abia South has suffered years of under-performance at the National Assembly.

He reaffirmed that his senatorial ambition is driven by service, development, and a determination to restore purposeful representation to the people of Abia South.

Prince Ikonne explained that his senatorial aspiration is focused on moving representation beyond rhetoric.

The APC chieftain promised to provide infrastructure, empowerment, strategic interventions, and stronger national relevance for Abia South.

Legit.ng reports that Ikonne is the immediate-past Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA)

Abaribe: Why Tinubu will not win 2027 election

Recall that Senator Abaribe said President Bola Tinubu would not win the 2027 election, citing growing hardship and public dissatisfaction.

Abaribe said Nigerians were increasingly determined to demand change through the ballot.

The lawmaker also claimed that Tinubu did not genuinely win the 2023 election, although he was officially declared the winner at the time.

APC's Ikonne urges Abians to hold Gov Otti accountable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ikonne had urged Abians to hold the Alex Otti-led Labour Party administration accountable in 2026 through active civic engagement/

Ikonne had called on the Abia State Government to allow local government councils to function freely and deliver grassroots development.

The former NALDA chief had said democratic governance in Abia must be felt at the community level through empowered local authorities.

Source: Legit.ng