Nigerian singer Teni Makanaki has addressed fans expressing concern over her significantly slimmer appearance

The entertainer revealed the personal challenges she faced to achieve the change, as she responded to an X user who described her weight loss as 'concerning'

Fans shared mixed reactions, with some praising her discipline and others admitting that they missed her previous plus-size figure

Nigerian Afrobeats star Teniola Apata, widely known as Teni Makanaki or Sugar Mummy of Lagos, has responded to public anxiety regarding her noticeably slimmer physique.

The entertainer was previously celebrated for her plus-size figure, but recent public appearances showcasing a leaner body frame have left fans completely surprised.

Teni Makanaki tells fans to appreciate her weight loss journey as social media users express mixed reactions to her transformation. Photo: tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

The fresh wave of conversation started when an individual on the X platform, identified with the handle @Otunba_Bini, shared a screenshot of Teni Makanaki from the video of her song, Zion, featuring Olamide Baddo, and expressed deep worry over the unexpected nature of the singer's bodily transformation.

The user wondered if the public ought to be worried about Teni's new appearance or simply ignore the situation, pointing out that her major size reduction seemed troubling.

He wrote:

"Should we be concerned about Teni's size or we should mind our business? How Teni went from plus size to this present size that looks summarized is something that I think should be concerning."

See Teni's picture shared by the X user below:

Directly quoting the post, the music star detailed the personal hurdles she overcame to successfully shed the weight.

Teni the Entertainer, as many call her, emphasised that anyone truly aware of her struggles would choose to celebrate her progress instead of raising doubts.

She wrote:

"If you know Wetin I face to lose this weight you go happy for me."

Currently, public reactions remain divided, as some fans prefer her former look and offer styling suggestions, while others praise the discipline required for a spotlighted figure to achieve such a feat.

Check out Teni's post below:

Responding to another user who said he wished the singer could go back to her old body size, Teni wrote:

"You will go back to your old self omo ake"

Fans react to Teni's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@GuyMr10 said:

"wish she could just go back to her old self"

@omzael said:

"Some people are saying Teni looks better before, omo I no understand una with that weight how she wan take climb man. Teni if this is okay with you then we are ok with it….👍"

@McPilot7 wrote:

"You guys should stop bullying Teni, when was fat una complain and now she slim down trying to get it all together una mama say get rising hormones."

@justretweetn commented:

"Why are you explaining, it's not necessary or are you not proud of your reduction except yiu wanna go bck to incremention."

@Talk2ZeeZu reacted:

"No worry idan. People will get used to your look and that will be that. They are still suffering the shock from the sudden change in appearance. All will be well"

@Drey18055 said:

"Thie thing is people seems to love you more with ur weight.. but now your love yourself more with your new body 😘"

@Ahiaba_Official wrote:

"Glad you did. I think people need to stop judging others from a distance."

Teni speaks on Wizkid, Burna Boy feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Teni reacted to the ongoing clash involving Wizkid and Burna Boy with humour.

She revealed in a video that she woke up to 57 missed calls from loved ones advising her to hire security due to rising tension.

Teni joked about the cost, saying maintaining bouncers like Kizz Daniel’s would be too expensive for her.

Source: Legit.ng