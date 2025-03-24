Paige DeSorbo’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $400 thousand. She is an American journalist, podcaster, model, and TV personality best known for her role in the Bravo reality television series Summer House. Her multifaceted career exemplifies her entrepreneurial spirit and adaptability.

Paige DeSorbo smiles during an interview (L). The reality TV personality attends the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar (R). Photo: Bravo, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Paige DeSorbo has multiple careers, and her net worth is approximately $400 thousand.

The reality TV personality allegedly makes between $10 thousand and $20 thousand per episode of Summer House .

and per episode of . She broke up with Craig Conover after dating for three years between 2021 and 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Paige Audi DeSorbo Gender Female Date of birth 6 November 1992 Age 32 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality Italian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-28-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-71-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Kimberly DeSorbo Father Gary DeSorbo Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Academy of the Holy Names College College of Saint Rose Profession Model, journalist, TV personality, podcaster Net worth $400 thousand Instagram @paige_desorbo TikTok @paige_desorbo

Paige DeSorbo’s net worth: How much does she make?

According to Betches and Celebrity Net Worth, the TV personality’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $400 thousand. Her net worth is attributed to multiple income streams, including earnings from modelling, social media endeavours, podcasting, and television appearances.

How much does Paige make on Summer House?

Details of the Summer House cast’s contracts have not been publicised, but according to a publication by Life & Style, the reality TV personalities’ salary per episode ranges between $10 thousand and $20 thousand.

Paige DeSorbo’s background

Five facts about Paige DeSorbo. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images (modified by author)

The reality TV personality was born Paige Audi DeSorbo in New York City, New York, United States, to her parents, Kimberly and Gary DeSorbo

She was raised in Loudonville, New York, alongside her older brother, Gary, who is passionate about cooking. The two siblings share a close bond, which is evident from her social media posts and comments during interviews.

As for her education, Paige completed her high school education at the Academy of the Holy Names. She later obtained an undergraduate degree in journalism from the College of Saint Rose in Albany.

How old is Paige DeSorbo?

The reality TV star is 32 years old as of March 2025. Her date of birth is 6 November 1992, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Paige DeSorbo do for a job?

Paige DeSorbo of BRAVO's reality show "Summer House" visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Paige DeSorbo began her career journey at a young age and has worked in different professions. She is a model, journalist, reality TV personality, podcaster, and social media influencer. Here is a look at her different jobs.

Modelling

DeSorbo’s first job was modelling, which she began at a young age of five years. As a young model, she appeared in multiple television commercials and was featured in teen-fiction books. She also appeared on the cover of Teen Vogue magazine.

Journalism

Her journey to becoming a journalist started in college, where she pursued an undergraduate degree in journalism. After college, she became an intern at CBS 6 in Niskayuna before being hired by ABC as the executive assistant to the vice president of unscripted TV.

Additionally, she was a fashion writer for Betches, a female-founded and led media and entertainment company.

Reality television

Paige DeSorbo at Brandon Maxwell RTW Fall 2024 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Duggal Greenhouse in New York, New York. Photo: Gilbert Flores

According to her IMDb profile, Paige DeSorbo debuted on television in 2019 when she was featured in the third season of the Bravo reality television series Summer House. In 2020, she starred as Tracy in the reality television series Spare Me and later appeared in 15 episodes of the Summer House spin-off television series Winter House.

Podcasting

Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo, Summer House castmates, are co-hosts of the Giggly Squad podcast. The podcast, which was started during the COVID-19 pandemic, delves into various topics, including pop culture, fashion trends, television, horoscopes, mental health, and dating.

Social media influencing

The reality TV personality is also big on social media, especially on Instagram, where she boasts approximately 1.5 million followers as of writing. Her following on the platform began to rise exponentially when she joined the cast of Summer House. In an interview with CBS 6 Albany, she revealed how it felt like to have the numbers increasing. She said:

It was the craziest feeling. I started the season with 3,000 followers, then the show aired, and I was growing 10,000 followers a week, but it's Paige's posts that keep fans coming.

Due to her significant following on Instagram, she has attracted the attention of various brands, especially cosmetic and apparel brands, such as Zara, H&M and Farfetch. She also uses the platform to share makeup and fashion tips and lifestyle updates.

Are Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover still together?

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo attend the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are no longer together. The ex-couple began dating in 2021 while filming Summer House, and after three years, they called it quits in November 2024 but kept silent about it until December 2024.

In a 3 February episode of the Giggly Squad podcast, DeSorbo refuted infidelity speculations during her relationship with Craig and rumours of a new boyfriend following the break-up, saying:

I am single. I don't have a new boyfriend. I did not cheat on my ex-boyfriend, and it was a full month that we were broken up, and I didn't say anything. Because, even though we are public, I think there are certain things that should be private.

That was not her first publicised relationship, as she has been in multiple high-profile relationships in the past. A look at Paige DeSorbo's relationship history reveals that she dated Carl Radke, Perry Rahbar, and Andrea Denver.

Paige DeSorbo’s height and weight

The podcaster and social media influencer stands at approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall, and her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are about 32-28-34 inches (81-71-86 centimetres).

FAQs

What is Paige DeSorbo’s age? The reality TV personality was born on 6 November 1992 and is 32 years old as of March 2025. Who are Paige DeSorbo’s family members? Her parents are Kimberly and Gary DeSorbo, and she has an older brother, Gary. What is Paige DeSorbo’s ethnicity? She is of white ethnicity and has an Italian heritage. How does Paige DeSorbo make her money? She has a multifaceted career as a journalist, podcaster, model, reality TV personality, and social media influencer. How much is Paige DeSorbo worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $400 thousand. What is Paige DeSorbo’s book? Alongside her podcast co-host, Hannah Berner, she has written a book titled How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously. Does Paige DeSorbo have a boyfriend? She is currently single after breaking up with her then-boyfriend and Summer House castmate, Craig Conover, in November 2024. How tall is Paige DeSorbo? The reality TV personality is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Paige DeSorbo’s net worth is a testament to her hard work and commitment to the entertainment industry from a young age. She began her career as a model but now thrives as a reality TV personality, podcaster, and social media influencer, boasting a significant Instagram following.

