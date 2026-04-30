Social media users discovered businessman Olakunle Churchill's old post celebrating his 8th wedding anniversary with Rosy Meurer after he claimed they were never legally married

Churchill had earlier stated that what people called a marriage between him and Rosy was only an introduction ceremony, and that divorce talks were misplaced

The resurfaced post showed Churchill sharing loved-up photos with Rosy and writing about their 8th wedding anniversary celebration

Social media users have dug up an old post by businessman Olakunle Churchill, celebrating his 8th wedding anniversary with his wife, Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer, after he recently claimed they were never legally married.

Legit.ng recalls that Churchill had, hours earlier, dismissed claims that Rosy Meurer could file for the dissolution of their marriage, explaining that they were never in a legally recognised union.

Netizens dig up Olakunle Churchill's old anniversary celebration with Rosy Meurer following his claim about their introduction-only ceremony. Photo: olakunlechurchill/nimisioluwa

Source: Instagram

According to the businessman, what the public referred to as marriage was only an introduction ceremony, making divorce talks unnecessary.

Churchill also rejected suggestions that Rosy stood by him during his public dispute with his ex-wife, actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh, over the custody of their son, King Andre.

He stated that anyone else could have stood by him if Rosy Meurer were not in his life, adding that another woman would have occupied the position if she were absent.

While acknowledging that Rosy faced public criticism during their relationship, Churchill dismissed narratives that her support should now be exaggerated.

Olakunle Churchill's romantic post marking 8th anniversary with Rosy Meurer resurfaces as Nigerians question his no legal marriage claim online. Photo: olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Churchill and Rosy's old anniversary post emerges

Following his statement, internet users dug up Olakunle Churchill's old social media post celebrating his 8th anniversary with Rosy Meurer.

In the post, Churchill shared a loved-up photo with Rosy, acknowledging that they were married.

He wrote:

"@olakunlechurchill and @rosymeurer celebrate 8th wedding anniversary."

Another post from the businessman read:

"I would remove all seeds from watermelon for you !! @rosymeurer."

These resurfaced posts have now reignited online debates about the true nature of their relationship.

Check out the resurfaced anniversary post by Churchill below:

Social media users react to Churchill's resurfaced post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many Nigerians expressed surprise at the contradiction between Churchill's old posts and his recent claims.

@itdami_ said:

"So Rosy Meurer and Churchill are not legally married, but they were busy celebrating their anniversary, peppering Tonto with their relationship..So she's just an ordinary baby mama wow."

@ScholarIbe commented:

"To pepper is ex tonto na what else?? Men will shame you!!!! This one I knw and woman will always allow them use them as tools to make another woman look bad."

@Dmaybellinetimi reacted:

"What do you expect them to celebrate with 2 children? You have never heard of paper bag marriage before? Only introduction followed by a litter if children It's common na."

@CallistusO15447 said:

"He is only saying this because Normally there are hardly evidence when paying bride price. The only place he caught her, was him saying no court marriage. Which could be true."

Churchill denies Rosy snatched him from Tonto

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olakunle Churchill addressed rumours about his family amid alleged marriage crisis reports.

The father of four stated that his wife, Rosy Meurer, never snatched him from actress Tonto Dikeh, noting that the two women were never friends and Tonto had never publicly claimed friendship with Meurer.

Churchill also accused Meurer of giving in to online pressure and allowing public opinion to influence her decisions while stating that he would always be present for his son, King Andre, whenever needed.

Source: Legit.ng