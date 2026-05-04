A young lady explained on social media that she got a call from DStv, which MultiChoice owns

She explained that she was given an offer during the phone call after she had long abandoned DStv

The lady explained why she abandoned DStv in the post and mentioned what she was told during the call

A young lady trends online after revealing that DSTV called her and went ahead to share details of their conversation online.

The individual explained that the digital satellite television company, DSTV, which has MultiChoice as its parent company, made a statement she didn’t expect during the call.

Lady explains why she left DStv, shares new call experience. Photo Source: Twitter/veekeeuche, Instagram/declutter.ilorin

Source: TikTok

MultiChoice: Lady allegedly gets called by DStv

@veekeeuche said at the beginning of her post:

"DSTV just called me and said our Compact plan of 30k is now 15k on promo."

Due to what she heard over the phone during her call with DSTV, she said she felt for the company and explained that she wished there had been no price increment in the first place.

She continued:

"I kind of felt for them because since the hike in price, we abandoned it. I wish they listened to us when we were complaining about the prices. We were saying they should make it pay as you use like SIM card, and they didn’t listen."

She also claimed that many Nigerians have stopped watching DSTV as a result of the price changes.

Woman trends after revealing unexpected DStv phone call offer. Photo Source: Twitter/veekeeuche

Source: Twitter

@veekeeuche continued:

"Now, Nigerians have stopped watching TV because economy choke, and they’re slashing prices."

"Well, this doesn’t mean they do not have their customers. They do, but the DSTV I know doesn’t slash prices."

Reactions as lady gets called by DStv

@szn11szn noted:

"Their customers have reduced drastically... Most people that are still using that decoder are the people using it for business o.... Most people I know have abandoned it in their house."

@HerRoyalDupcy explained:

"They still have their customers yes, but a lot of us have moved on."

@paco_scoot added:

"Me that have stop watching tv."

@Naijamongol wrote:

"I don't even remember where i kept my own, I want to sell it please."

@ama_kaaa noted:

"We don't even use anymore. Maybe when another season of big brother Nigeria begins I will subscribe, but for now now thank God for smart TV."

Uchenna Stephen

@Uchennastephs added:

"Feel for them keh. you said DSTV would never slash prices... meaning they never listen to customer plight. just like MTN is hiking prices and doing as they like now. if Nigeria gets a better alternative tomorrow and people switch to it. you will feel sorry for them."

@angelfallz2 shared:

"There are so many things that are against DSTV. one is that the era of TV is over, with smartphones and data, all the entertainment is on your phone. None of my female family members are interested in TV even in telemundo (that one shock me) Football? Well viewing centre dey!"

@AMAKZEE said:

"My kids have moved their PS5 to the sitting room. The TV is bigger and no one uses it anymore. Once in a while we watch Netflix or YouTube movies. They told me we can watch it through the PS5 console. DSTV has stopped calling me finally."

@lanryman noted:

"Besides na who get Nepa light Or solar go dey sub, for Nigeria wey light no dey , even pay per view should be the best option."

@Domeo_Melano said:

"Well they bought the market,we stopped using dstv for a year now,we switched to sltv, infact apart from football,there is aren't much on these subs, can't even remember last time our TV was on,once unlimited wifi is on, everybody is on their phone streaming stuffs."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a DSTV customer shared how his friend returned to DSTV after trying another TV service, Max Pro. According to him, the friend initially left DSTV to explore other options but later discovered that Max Pro could not show live football matches like DSTV.

Disappointed, especially because of his love for soccer, the friend eventually went back to DSTV so he could enjoy live football.

Man speaks on DStv yearly plan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian engineer, Chizitere Ahubelem, popularly known as Chizzy Whizzy on Facebook, shared his long-time experience with DStv subscriptions.

He revealed that he has been subscribing to the DStv Premium dual-view package yearly for over 15 years. However, during his recent renewal, he noticed that the company did not increase its price as usual, which he felt might be due to low patronage.

Source: Legit.ng