The United Kingdom has launched a call for African innovators and SMEs to take part in the 2026 Digital Energy Challenge

With millions in Nigeria still lacking reliable electricity, the initiative aims to drive digital and AI-powered solutions that can transform energy access and utility performance

Backed by the UK and European Union, the programme offers funding, training, and global visibility for projects ready to make a real impact

The United Kingdom has officially called on innovators and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Africa, including Nigeria, to apply for the 2026 Digital Energy Challenge.

The announcement was made on Monday through the UK in Nigeria’s official X handle.

UK supports African SMEs driving digital energy innovation. Photo credit: Kier Starmer/x

Source: Getty Images

The challenge, co-funded by the UK and the European Union, is designed to support digital and AI-enabled solutions that can expand energy access, drive the energy transition, and improve the operational efficiency of electricity utilities in Africa.

Application categories

The programme is open in two categories. The first is the Tech Accelerator, which targets innovative digital projects in one of the 51 specified African countries. The second is the Partnership category, which focuses on collaborative projects in Nigeria developed with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

With around 90 million people lacking reliable electricity in Nigeria, the embassy stressed the importance of the initiative. It offers a chance to “test solutions in real-world conditions, demonstrate scalability and resilience, develop innovations with strong R&D value and create models replicable across other countries in Africa.”

Funding opportunities

A total of €827,000 has been allocated for selected projects. Winners in the Tech Accelerator category can receive up to €150,000, while winners in the Partnership category may receive up to €400,000. The funding will cover equipment, software, training, project implementation, and expert assistance.

Beyond financial support, the programme includes bootcamps, networking opportunities, and visibility through communication campaigns led by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Digital Energy Community.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be SMEs with fewer than 250 employees and annual turnover below €50 million. Projects must have a strong research and development component, with no conflict of interest with AEDC. They must also be digital in nature, already beyond the ideation stage, and implementable within 12 months.

Applications opened on April 20, 2026 and will close on June 17, 2026. Interested SMEs can apply via the official website.

EU and UK fund AI solutions boosting energy access. Photo credit: Kier Starmer/x

Source: Getty Images

US lifts visa freeze on Nigerian doctors

Legit.ng earlier also reported that the United States has lifted restrictions that had suspended visa processing for foreign-trained doctors, allowing physicians from Nigeria and 38 other countries to resume their applications.

According to Dailytrust, the earlier policy, introduced in January, halted decisions on visa extensions, work permits, and green cards for citizens of nearly 39 countries under the US travel ban system. This left many foreign-trained doctors unable to practise.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has now updated its guidelines to exempt medical doctors from the freeze, enabling their applications to move forward.

Source: Legit.ng