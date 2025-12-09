Who Georgiana Bischoff really is, away from the spotlight

Georgiana Bischoff is an American art dealer, best known for her connection to Native American art through the Bischoff's Gallery. In addition to being known as Richard Thomas’ wife, her influence in art and Indigenous heritage makes her a quietly intriguing figure.

Actor Richard Thomas and his wife, Georgiana Bischoff, attended the 2009 Roundabout Theatre Company's annual spring gala in New York City, New York. Photo: Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Meet Georgiana Bischoff, art dealer and cultural advocate

Georgiana Bischoff was born in 1958 to Harold and Alice Bischoff of Gallup, New Mexico, United States. She has eight siblings, including Bischoff Gallery's proprietor, Anselm Edward Bischoff. Her other siblings include Anita, Theresa, Loretta, Henrietta, Edward, Thomas, Gerald, and David Bischoff.

Little is known about her childhood upbringing and artistic background. However, she has quietly established herself professionally as an art dealer.

Five facts about American art dealer, Georgiana Bischoff. Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Georgiana Bischoff's ancestry and personal background

Born in 1958, the Santa Fe art dealer is 67 years old as of 2025. She has Pueblo Indian ancestry and is an American national.

Although her husband's life as an American actor is well documented, Bischoff has successfully kept details of her personal life private. However, her indigenous heritage heavily influences her involvement in Native American, western, and southwestern art.

The story behind Bischoff’s Gallery

Georgina Bischoff is linked to the Bischoff's Gallery. The gallery was opened in 1999 in the historic Old Town of Scottsdale, Arizona, United States. The art gallery is known for its collection of Native American Classic Era original paintings, Native American jewellery, Navajo rugs, kachinas, pottery, baskets, and fine art paintings from native tribes.

Marriage to Richard Thomas and family life

Georgiana Bischoff and Richard Thomas attended 2010 New York Philharmonic Spring Gala Performance of Sondheim in New York City. Photo: Thomas Evans/Patrick McMullan

Source: Twitter

Georgiana met two-time Golden Globe Award nominee Richard Thomas in the early 1990s. At the time, Thomas was married to his first wife, Alma Gonzales, whom he later divorced on 22 June 1993.

On 20 November 1994, the couple got married. Their union brought together a blended family of six children from their previous relationships. Thomas and Alma Gonzales shared four children: Richard Francisco, Barbara Ayalla, Gwyneth Gonzales, and Pilar Alma Thomas.

On the other hand, Georgiana entered the relationship with two daughters, Brooke Murphy and Kendra Kneisel Thomas, from a previous marriage. In her marriage, the Santa Fe art dealer welcomed one child, Montana James Thomas.

The couple has been married for over three decades and currently resides in New York, USA, where Richard continues his stage and screen career.

Georgiana Bischoff and Richard Thomas' children

Richard Thomas and Bischoff's blended family includes five daughters and two sons. Have a look at the known details of their personal and professional lives.

1. Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas and his eldest son Richard in the 1980s. Photo: Ralph Dominguez

Source: Getty Images

Richard Francisco Thomas was born in 1976. He is 49 years old as of 2025. Little is known about his career and personal life.

2. Barbara, Gwyneth, and Pilar Thomas

Richard Thomas poses with his young son, Richard Francisco and daughters, Barbara, Gwyneth and Pilar Thomas. Photo: @thewaltonstvseriesfanpage

Source: Facebook

Barbara Ayalla, Gwyneth Gonzales, and Pilar Alma Thomas are identical triplets and were born on 26 August 1981. At around that time, Richard Thomas played TV dad John-Boy Walton on The Waltons, who gained the nicknames John Girl I, John Girl II, and John Girl III.

3. Brooke Thomas

Georgiana Bischoff's eldest daughter, Brooke Murphy, pictured with her husband Photo: @kendrathomasyoga

Source: Instagram

Brooke Murphy Thomas (Brooke Murphy Pope) is a post-production producer. She is married and has one daughter.

4. Kendra Thomas

Richard Thomas and Kendra Thomas attend the Opening Night of 'Wolf Hall' at Winter Garden Theatre on April 9, 2015, in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Kendra Kneisel Thomas is a certified vinyasa yoga instructor in New York City. She teaches at various NYC locations at The Well, Sui, and Heatwise, where she runs the sculpt teacher trainings.

5. Montana James Thomas

Richard Thomas and his wife, Georgiana Bischoff, with their son, Montana James Thomas. Photo: @Christine Harvey

Source: Getty Images

Montana James Thomas was born on 28 July 1996 and is 28 years old as of 2025. He is a poet and author. Some of his poems have been featured in Forever Mag, Dream Boy Book Club, Hanging Loose Magazine, and Blush Lit Journal.

His published poem collections include Pomeranian and Concerning the Dinner. He is a columnist for The Stink and hosts poetry readings known as Vile Beasts, Straight Girls.

Georgiana Bischoff is an American art dealer known for her impact and influence in Native American art and her connection to the Bischoff's Gallery. She has been married to American actor Richard Thomas since 1994 and shares a blended family of seven children with him.

