Police React to Allegation of Unlawfully Detaining Minor in Kwara Amid Viral Video
- Kwara Police has refuted viral claims of unlawful detention of a teenager in Arandun area of Kwara State
- Videos circulating online sparked public outrage, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), over the alleged wrongful detention of the minor
- Police confirmed a minor was detained, but insisted that it was lawful, citing the girl's alleged involvement in aiding a wanted suspect
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Arandun, Kwara State - The Kwara State Police Command has strongly refuted a social media video, which alleges the unlawful detention of a minor in Arandun community, Irepodun Local Government Area (LGA).
Multiple videos circulating on social media ignited concern over the alleged detainment of a teenage girl at a police station in the Arandun area of Kwara state.
In a series of videos posted by #oba_adebayo_13 on TikTok, the footage captured moments when residents of the area stormed the police station.
The clips showed people storming the police station and demanding the release of the teenager or charging her to court rather than detaining her for over three days.
In a video made by the mother of the detained girl, she explained that her daughter, currently in detention, is not the accused.
Speaking in Yoruba, she said:
“My child did something wrong and the police came to arrest me after all efforts to reach the child proved abortive. I was later released after three days, after paying for bail."
She added:
“After one week, they came to pick up my other daughter of sixteen years old, and she has been in detention for three days."
Per The Punch, the viral video triggered outrage on social media platforms and calls for professionalism.
The viral video can be viewed below on X:
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But reacting in a statement on Monday, May 4, signed by Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the spokesperson of the Kwara State Command, the police described the viral claim as “misleading.”
The security agency stated that the 16-year-old girl, who was alleged to have been illegally seized, was lawfully detained, claiming she reportedly assisted a wanted suspect in escaping arrest.
The police’s statement read:
“On 30th April 2026, at about 1600 hours, a case of housebreaking and theft was reported at the Arandun Police Division. The prime suspect, Timothy Aransiola (male, 19 years), who had been on the division's watchlist, absconded following the report.”
The police continued:
“Subsequent intelligence revealed that the suspect was being harboured and assisted to evade by one Esther Aransiola, 'F', 16 years, a sister of the suspect. She was taken into custody on Friday, 01/05/26, for aiding and abetting a suspect with the intent to obstruct lawful arrest.
“She was duly cautioned, and her statement was taken, in line with established procedures, and released to her guardian on bond.”
The statement was also shared in a post on X, where it read:
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“The Command emphasises that the suspect was not detained unlawfully, as falsely portrayed in the circulating video. The narrative being spread is therefore inaccurate and intended to misinform the public.”
Furthermore, the police stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect, Aransiola, and bring him to justice.
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Nigerian police arrest masquerade
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Anambra Police Command identified a male suspect, Ifesinachi Ezeolu, as the individual inside a violent masquerade that allegedly carried out unprovoked attacks on residents during a festival in Awgbu community, Orumba North LGA of the state.
The masquerade was arrested by the Anambra State Police Command and taken into custody.
Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga said the action followed widespread public concern and reports of assaults and intimidation of residents, adding that investigations are ongoing.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.