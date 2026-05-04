Kwara Police has refuted viral claims of unlawful detention of a teenager in Arandun area of Kwara State

Videos circulating online sparked public outrage, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), over the alleged wrongful detention of the minor

Police confirmed a minor was detained, but insisted that it was lawful, citing the girl's alleged involvement in aiding a wanted suspect

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Arandun, Kwara State - The Kwara State Police Command has strongly refuted a social media video, which alleges the unlawful detention of a minor in Arandun community, Irepodun Local Government Area (LGA).

Multiple videos circulating on social media ignited concern over the alleged detainment of a teenage girl at a police station in the Arandun area of Kwara state.

Kwara police dismisses reports alleging the unlawful detention of a minor in Arandun community, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

In a series of videos posted by #oba_adebayo_13 on TikTok, the footage captured moments when residents of the area stormed the police station.

The clips showed people storming the police station and demanding the release of the teenager or charging her to court rather than detaining her for over three days.

In a video made by the mother of the detained girl, she explained that her daughter, currently in detention, is not the accused.

Speaking in Yoruba, she said:

“My child did something wrong and the police came to arrest me after all efforts to reach the child proved abortive. I was later released after three days, after paying for bail."

She added:

“After one week, they came to pick up my other daughter of sixteen years old, and she has been in detention for three days."

Per The Punch, the viral video triggered outrage on social media platforms and calls for professionalism.

The viral video can be viewed below on X:

Police deny detaining teenage girl 'by proxy'

But reacting in a statement on Monday, May 4, signed by Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the spokesperson of the Kwara State Command, the police described the viral claim as “misleading.”

The security agency stated that the 16-year-old girl, who was alleged to have been illegally seized, was lawfully detained, claiming she reportedly assisted a wanted suspect in escaping arrest.

The police’s statement read:

“On 30th April 2026, at about 1600 hours, a case of housebreaking and theft was reported at the Arandun Police Division. The prime suspect, Timothy Aransiola (male, 19 years), who had been on the division's watchlist, absconded following the report.”

The police continued:

“Subsequent intelligence revealed that the suspect was being harboured and assisted to evade by one Esther Aransiola, 'F', 16 years, a sister of the suspect. She was taken into custody on Friday, 01/05/26, for aiding and abetting a suspect with the intent to obstruct lawful arrest.

“She was duly cautioned, and her statement was taken, in line with established procedures, and released to her guardian on bond.”

Kwara State Police Command says the detained minor is accused of aiding a suspect in obstructing lawful arrest and helping a wanted individual evade capture. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The statement was also shared in a post on X, where it read:

“The Command emphasises that the suspect was not detained unlawfully, as falsely portrayed in the circulating video. The narrative being spread is therefore inaccurate and intended to misinform the public.”

Furthermore, the police stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect, Aransiola, and bring him to justice.

Read more Nigerian police:

Nigerian police arrest masquerade

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Anambra Police Command identified a male suspect, Ifesinachi Ezeolu, as the individual inside a violent masquerade that allegedly carried out unprovoked attacks on residents during a festival in Awgbu community, Orumba North LGA of the state.

The masquerade was arrested by the Anambra State Police Command and taken into custody.

Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga said the action followed widespread public concern and reports of assaults and intimidation of residents, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng