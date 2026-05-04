A Nigerian widow has shared how her brother-in-law made a disturbing request to her four months following her husband's death

She refused the request, stating she could not do such for him. The issue escalated when the mother-in-law also made the same demand to her

The escalated situation with her mother-in-law led her to leave the family, sparking buzz on social media

A Nigerian woman has shared a disturbing request her in-laws demanded of her following the death of her husband.

In a video shared on TikTok on May 3, 2026, the lady, with the username, @homeforwidowsfoundation, shared the bizarre story that left many on social media surprised.

A Nigerian woman recounts her late husband's family demands to her. Photo credit: @homeforwidowsfoundation/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The widow disclosed that the husband's family's unexpected request happened just four months after his death.

Lady recounts in-law's disturbing demand

According to her, while she was trying to come to terms with her husband's passing, his elder brother paid her a visit to tell her he would want her to have a child for him.

She said:

"Four months after removing my mourning cloths, my brother's elder brother visited me and told me he wanted me to have a child for him. He said because 17 years, he has not been able to have a child with his wife.

I asked him why me, and he said he wants me to do it for him. I refused. I told him I cannot have a child for two brothers in the same family.”

The situation, she claimed, then escalated when her mother-in-law also confronted her over the same issue. She reportedly ended up leaving the family because of the "threat" from the mother-in-law.

A Nigerian widow recounts how her brother-in-law and his mother made a concerning request to her. Photo credit: @homeforwidowsfoundation/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The widow said in the TikTok video:

“My mother-in-law asked me why I refused. I said, why will I have a child for two of your sons in the same family?' She then said it's because she said so. I actually told her I am not going to do it. She said if I am not going to do it, then I should leave their family. I felt oppressed and disrespected. I said, fine, I am going to walk out of your family."

Reactions as in-laws make unrealistic demands

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

AFCO Media said:

"They just love you, my dear. It is cultural. They want you to remain with the family."

David said:

"Atleast he should be friendly with you first. Let him build the trust."

HonSirLord said:

"You did the right thing my beloved sister."

TheMediator said:

"You did excellently well. It was his right to request and it was your right and even duty to reject such disrespect."

Ubaka said:

"There might be inheritance e.g. lands they really want to leave for your son but afraid you would marry into a different family. family lands in the village have such complications. you can inherit but can't sell."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a lady revealed that wedding bells have been ringing in her family ever since they tiled her late father's grave.

Bride visits father's gravesite on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a bride was overcome with pain as she marked her special day without her father, who had passed away.

She had left the main event to visit the resting place of her father and mourn his demise again.

Source: Legit.ng