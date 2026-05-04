A Nigerian lady has shared her academic journey on social media after being inducted into the nursing profession

The lady revealed that she initially started her university education as a chemistry student at Obafemi Awolowo University

She graduated from the University of Ibadan with first-class honours and emerged as the second-best graduating student

A Nigerian nurse, Ganiyu Waliyat O., has posted the details of her academic achievements following her induction into the profession on April 29, 2026.

The graduate disclosed that her path to nursing began in 2018 at a different institution before she successfully transferred to the University of Ibadan.

A University of Ibadan student who earlier attended OAU bags first-class degree. Photo: Unsplash, LinkedIn/ Ganiyat Waliyu

Source: UGC

Student recounts journey from OAU to UI

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Waliyat explained that she resumed at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) as a Chemistry student in 2018.

Despite the opportunities in chemistry, she mentioned that she continued to seek admission for nursing, which she described as her "dream course".

Waliyat said:

"Balancing life as both an OAU student and an admission seeker wasn’t easy. But then came a turning point. I gained admission into the University of Ibadan to study Nursing… my dream course".

Lady secures multiple academic awards

The young professional noted that the transition involved leaving behind her familiar environment and friends to pursue her dream.

Despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to online classes, she maintained a high level of academic performance.

Beyond her degree, Waliyat earned certificates from the Institute of Nursing Research Journal Club Academy and served as a research nurse. Her excellence earned her the Vice Chancellor’s Cash Prize and the Prof. Prisca O. Adejumo Award of Excellence for the 2024/2025 session.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's post below:

Blessing John said:

"Congratulations waliyat".

Kehinde Kareemot said:

"This is so impressive. Congratulations".

Temitope Amao said:

"Congratulations Ganiyat, more wins".

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng