A Nigerian graduate shared a post on X narrating her challenging academic journey to all her followers

In her post, she disclosed why she chose to rewrite the JAMB exam without the consent of her parents and family

The lady also mentioned the course she had chosen to study and why she abandoned her first degree

A Nigerian graduate opened up on social media about the difficult path she chose in her education.

She used her platform to tell followers about the choices that led her to start over academically, even though she had already completed a university programme.

Graduate abandons first degree to chase medical dreams. Photo credit: @pinkgemreads/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Graduate rewrites UTME to pursue medical course

The lady, known as @pinkgemreads on TikTok, explained that she had celebrated the end of one degree only to begin another journey shortly afterwards.

She revealed that the qualification she initially earned had never matched her interests.

During her time at university, she said she had carried a sense that something was absent and that she had simply drifted through the course without real fulfillment.

After leaving school, she began to think about what she genuinely wanted for her future.

That period of questioning made her realise she could not ignore her ambitions.

Without informing her parents or family, she decided to sit the JAMB examination again.

She was successful and secured admission into a new programme.

She was then studying medicine, an achievement she described as unbelievable even to herself.

Although she acknowledged that she was older than what many considered the usual age for undergraduates, she noted that every individual’s timeline was different and that this was fulfilling for her.

Graduate inspires others to restart academic journeys. Photo credit: @pinkgemreads/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"One minute you're signing out of university, the next minute you're starting all over again. What a rollercoaster. I graduated with a degree I had no real passion for. Throughout university, something always felt missing, like I was just floating through it. After graduating, I started asking myself what I truly wanted, and I knew I couldn’t give up on my dreams.

"So, without telling my parents, I took JAMB again and I passed. Now I’m a medical student, and honestly, it still feels like a dream. Yes, I’m older than the “ideal” age, but everyone’s journey is different and that’s okay. To my book friends and family, this explains my absence over the past few months. I promise to start posting book content again soon. Never give up on your dreams. It’s never too late."

Reactions as lady shares academic journey

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@youfoundola.o said:

"Nothing for this life fit make me go Uni again to study another course. After wetin I go through for the first degree."

@FavieFavie said:

"Who even set all these limits?? Where are we rushing to? As long as we’re not certain of the day the world is going to end, I think everyone should take their time to achieve whatever they want proud of you babes."

@temi's_nottrying_times said:

"There’s no ideal age babes. I did same. I’m in my second year of med school. I hate the stress but I also love it for myself it’s fulfilling."

@Vł₵₮ØⱤ said:

"I’m so proud of you. I also did the same thing, i dropped when I was in 300l to start over again, of course people will talk but nevertheless do what your passionate about and what will really favour you in the future. I’m rooting for you."

@Sommy_bye said:

"Ders no ideal age btw, went back to law at 23. I would be graduating in a few months. Anytime you start is your ideal age, there are 60+ men and women in my class. You are doing amazing."

@Ebony said:

"You could have just dropped out and start over again, you waiting to complete first is something else but then again you are never late may God see you through this journey."

@NÈLLE COSMETICS added:

"Was thinking of doing this. Had second thoughts, but this is definitely a sign."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady rewrites JAMB exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted how she wrote JAMB three times and improved her scores from 238 to a significant score as a commercial student.

She celebrated her 2026 UTME result on social media, while her mother joyfully shared the news with neighbours.

Source: Legit.ng