Inside Patrick Mahomes' car collection worth a jaw-dropping $1.5 million

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes owns an impressive lineup of luxury and performance vehicles. His collection includes a Ferrari 812 Superfast, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Cadillac Escalade. He also drives premium models like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the Genesis G70. Together, these cars make his garage one of the most valuable in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes’ car collection explored

Patrick Mahomes’ rapid rise to NFL stardom has allowed him to build an automotive collection that rivals other top athletes. Each car serves a different purpose in his life, from celebratory purchases to practical family vehicles. Below is a full breakdown of the known cars in his collection.

Car model Estimated cost Ferrari 812 Superfast $450,000 Lamborghini Urus $230,000 Genesis G70 $40,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan $400,000 Infiniti Q60 $50,000 Ferrari F8 Tributo $300,000

Ferrari 812 Superfast

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is one of the most expensive cars in Patrick Mahomes' collection, bought in 2019.

Manufacturer : Ferrari

: Ferrari Engine : 6.5 L F140 GA/HB V12

: 6.5 L F140 GA/HB V12 Speed : 211 mph (340 km/h)

: 211 mph (340 km/h) Estimated cost: $450,000

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is the headliner of Mahomes’ garage and one of the most powerful V12 cars ever built. The car, which he bought in 2019, boasts a 6.5-litre engine capable of producing 789 horsepower.

With a top speed of around 211 mph, it is truly one of the fastest cars, living up to its name in every way. Mahomes reportedly gifted this Ferrari to himself after signing his historic $500 million contract.

Lamborghini Urus

Patrick Mahomes' Lamborghini Urus, bought in 2020, costs approximately $230,000.

Manufacturer : Lamborghini

: Lamborghini Engine : 4.0 L FSI twin-turbo V8

: 4.0 L FSI twin-turbo V8 Speed : 190 mph (305 km/h)

: 190 mph (305 km/h) Estimated cost: $230,000

The Patrick Mahomes car collection would not be complete without this fan-favourite super SUV. The Lamborghini Urus, purchased in 2020, delivers a perfect mix of practicality and hypercar performance.

Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds. Mahomes uses this SUV for family outings, but still enjoys its incredible acceleration and bold styling.

Genesis G70

Patrick Mahomes reportedly bought the Genesis G70 after winning the Pro Bowl MVP award in 2019.

Manufacturer : Genesis Motor

: Genesis Motor Engine : 2.5 L Smartstream G2.5 T-GDi I4

: 2.5 L Smartstream G2.5 T-GDi I4 Speed : 168 mph (270 km/h)

: 168 mph (270 km/h) Estimated cost: $40,000

The American football player received the white Genesis G70 after winning the 2019 Pro Bowl MVP award, making it one of the more meaningful cars in his garage. Though not as expensive as his exotic models, the G70 stands out with its refined handling, responsive steering, and sporty performance.

It includes an eight-speed automated transmission and a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that generates 252 horsepower, giving it an impressive blend of power and efficiency. Its elegant exterior is complemented by a sleek black leather interior, offering a premium feel without being overly flashy.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Patrick Mahomes' Rolls-Royce Cullinan costs approximately $400,000 and includes a customised, high-end audio system.

Manufacturer : Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Engine : 6.75 L N74B68 twin-turbocharged V12

: 6.75 L N74B68 twin-turbocharged V12 Speed : 155 mph (250 km/h)

: 155 mph (250 km/h) Estimated cost: $400,000

Patrick Mahomes’ Rolls-Royce Cullinan is one of the most lavish SUVs, and it elevates his collection to new heights. It features a striking bespoke paint job, complete with his jersey number and signature elegantly displayed on the doors. Inside, the SUV boasts luxurious red leather seats crafted to match his bold style. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan also includes a customised, high-end audio system.

Infiniti Q60

Patrick Mahomes' Infiniti Q60, manufactured by Nissan, costs approximately $50,000.

Manufacturer : Nissan

: Nissan Engine : 2.0 L M274 DE20 AL turbo I4

: 2.0 L M274 DE20 AL turbo I4 Speed : 155 mph (249 km/h)

: 155 mph (249 km/h) Estimated cost: $50,000

The Infiniti Q60 is reported to have been one of Patrick Mahomes’ first premium cars, highlighting his early passion for stylish and performance-oriented vehicles. This sleek coupe features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that produces around 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds.

Inside, the Q60 offers a well-appointed cabin with luxury touches designed for comfort and daily usability. While it doesn’t carry the prestige of Mahomes’ later exotic cars, it represents an important step in his automotive journey.

Ferrari F8 Tributo

Patrick Mahomes bought the Ferrari F8 Tributo in 2019. The supercar boasts 710 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

Manufacturer : Ferrari

: Ferrari Engine : 3.9 L F154 CG twin-turbo V8

: 3.9 L F154 CG twin-turbo V8 Speed : 211 mph (340 km/h)

: 211 mph (340 km/h) Estimated cost: $300,000

Patrick Mahomes’ Ferrari F8 Tributo, purchased in 2019, is one of the most remarkable supercars in his lineup, perfectly matching his love for speed and precision. The F8 Tributo is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces an astonishing horsepower of about 710.

The engine allows it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. Its aerodynamic design, sharp lines, and aggressive stance make it one of the most visually striking Ferraris ever built.

FAQs

What is Patrick Mahomes’ favourite car? While Mahomes has not officially named a favourite, his Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ are standout vehicles in his collection, often highlighted in his social media posts. Does Patrick Mahomes only own supercars? His collection includes luxury SUVs like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and rare vintage classics, reflecting a diverse taste in vehicles. Are Patrick Mahomes’ cars customised? Many of his cars feature custom paint jobs, interior accents, and other modifications that showcase his personal style. What kind of vehicles does Patrick Mahomes have? He owns luxury SUVs, exotic supercars, and rare speciality vehicles. His lineup includes models like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. How much is Patrick Mahomes' car collection worth? His car collection is valued at approximately $1.5 million. This figure includes high-performance supercars and rare custom vehicles. What kind of car does Patrick Mahomes' wife drive? Brittany Mahomes drives a Lamborghini Urus. It is a luxury SUV that Patrick gifted her in 2021. What is Patrick Mahomes' most expensive car? His most expensive car is the Ferrari 812 Superfast. Its price can reach up to $450,000 depending on customisation. Does Patrick Mahomes own a truck? He reportedly owns a customised Genesis G90 truck-style build, and has also been associated with various pickup-style vehicles gifted through brand partnerships.

American football player Patrick Mahomes’ car collection highlights his love for luxury, performance, and unique automotive design. Each vehicle reflects his success and personal taste. With a value exceeding $1.5 million, his garage remains one of the most impressive among NFL stars.

