Michael Olise rejected playing for Nigeria after believing he was destined for a top European national team career

Gernot Rohr revealed Nigeria’s failed attempt to convince the Bayern Munich star to join the Super Eagles in 2019

Olise has since become a key player for France with 15 caps and 4 international goals

Michael Olise could have worn the green and white of Nigeria, but that never happened despite efforts from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to get him onboard.

Instead, the Bayern Munich winger chose a different path, one that now sees him starring for France and playing at the highest level of European football.

Michael Olise has made 15 appearances and scored four goals for France since making his debut in 2024. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

Olise was born in England to a Nigerian father and a Franco-Algerian mother, meaning he could represent Nigeria, Algeria, France and England.

According to Brila, former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr opened up on how close Nigeria came to securing his commitment and why the move never materialised and four reasons stood out as to why Nigeria’s bid to lure Olise failed.

Top 4 reasons Olise rejected Super Eagles

Below are four key reasons that shaped Olise’s decision.

1. Olise already saw himself as a future global star

Rohr revealed that even at a young age, Olise carried a strong belief in his own trajectory.

After scouting him in 2019, the Super Eagles technical team made direct contact, but the response was not encouraging.

“In 2019, I saw this player and I had a look on him with my assistant, Tunde. We went to watch a match and we tried to invite him but he did not want to join us at the time,” Rohr said.

Olise, according to Rohr, already believed he was destined for elite European football and international recognition.

That mindset shaped everything that followed.

2. Olise’s clear preference for a top European national team

Olise’s decision was not just about club football ambition. It extended to international football as well.

Rohr explained that the winger understood his eligibility early and was already weighing his options carefully.

“Because I think he already knew he can have a big future in an European team and can play for several countries, of course.”

That awareness made Nigeria one of several possibilities rather than a clear choice.

In the end, he opted for France, a decision that aligned with his long-term career vision.

3. Olise’s rapid development

Olise’s rise since those early scouting attempts has validated his confidence.

Michael Olise has become an integral member of the Bayern Munich squad since joining the German champions from Crystal Palace. Photo by Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Now a key player for Bayern Munich, he has grown into one of the most dangerous attacking midfielders in Europe.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Olise's numbers and consistency have earned him a place in the French national setup, where he has already recorded 15 caps and 4 goals.

For many observers, his career progression explains why he backed himself to reach the top without needing a switch to Nigeria.

4. Nigeria’s mixed success in recruitment at the time

During Rohr’s tenure, Nigeria actively pursued several dual-national players as part of a long-term squad-building strategy.

Some players accepted the invitation, including Ola Aina, Joe Aribo, Maduka Okoye, and Kevin Akpoguma.

However, others like Olise and Eberechi Eze slipped through the net.

The difference often came down to timing, long-term ambition, and national team projection.

Olise’s case stands out because he did not hesitate when making his final decision.

A decision that now shapes two football realities

Today, Olise is preparing for major tournaments with France, including a potential 2026 World Cup appearance in North America.

Meanwhile, Nigeria continues to search for consistency after missing out on back-to-back World Cup tournaments following a difficult qualification campaign.

Rohr’s reflection highlights how small recruitment moments can have long-term consequences.

Olise chose his path early, and so far, everything suggests he made the decision with conviction.

How is Olise connected to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olise chose to represent France despite being eligible to play for Nigeria, Algeria, and England at international level.

The Bayern Munich star was born in England to a Nigerian father and a Franco-Algerian mother and was raised in England, where he played for teams like Reading FC, Queens Park Rangers, and Crystal Palace.

Source: Legit.ng