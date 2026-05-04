Romelu Lukaku is set to exit Napoli at the end of the season after recent issues with the club’s hierarchy and coach

Lukaku has been at the centre of controversies after being absent from training without authorisation

The Belgian striker who replaced Victor Osimhen in 2024 is now set to leave the club despite a year left on his contract

Napoli are set to bid an acrimonious farewell to another striker, with Romelu Lukaku set to leave the club at the end of the season amid issues with the club.

Lukaku, who was signed to replace Victor Osimhen in the summer of 2024, is also now set to leave, similarly to how the Nigerian left with a broken relationship.

Victor Osimhen left Napoli acrimoniously. Photo by SSC Napoli.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen helped Napoli win the Italian Serie A title in the 2022/23 season, but it was the start of a tumultuous end to their professional relationship.

The Super Eagles forward signed a contract extension that summer despite being on the radar of other top European clubs who were keen to sign him.

The extension proved to be a stumbling block to his exit as it gave Napoli leverage to hold on to him, and the high wages scared off the interested clubs.

Osimhen and Napoli had a long, drawn-out transfer window in the summer of 2024 as multiple moves collapsed and he was forced to leave on loan.

Napoli rejected Paris Saint-Germain’s offer, accepted Al-Ahli’s offer, but raised their demands later. Chelsea negotiated, but was unwilling to pay his wages.

He eventually joined Galatasaray on loan, and in his first season, he helped the club win the title, and the deal was made permanent for €75 million.

Chelsea attempted to insert want-away forward Lukaku into the negotiations for Osimhen, but both players rejected, and the deal was done separately.

The Belgian arrived as Osimhen’s replacement even before the Nigerian left on loan. He helped Napoli win the Serie A title, while Osimhen won the title in Turkey.

The Super Eagles forward is on course to win his second consecutive title in Turkey, while Napoli has lost the title to Inter Milan.

Lukaku set to leave Napoli

According to Daily Sports, the former Chelsea forward is now set for an unceremonious exit from Napoli this summer after a fractured relationship with the club.

Romelu Lukaku set to leave Napoli after issues with the club. Photo by Giuseppe Mafia.

Source: Getty Images

Lukaku has one year left on the three-year contract he signed when he joined in 2024, but the club is willing to let him leave this summer for a cut fee.

As noted by BBC, the issue stemmed from Lukaku choosing to rehabilitate from his hamstring injury in Belgium without the club’s authorisation.

Clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia are reportedly interested in signing him, but it is believed that the 32-year-old prefers a return to the Premier League.

Antonio Conte criticises Lukaku

Legit.ng previously reported that Antonio Conte criticised Lukaku after the striker’s recent issues with Napoli, which would lead to their separation.

Conte publicly slammed the player and the club for keeping him in the dark over the situation as his team struggles on the pitch and loses their title defence.

Source: Legit.ng