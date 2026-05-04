Nigerian street-hop singer Portable always boasts about his physical strength and street credibility, but his recent boxing match against Carter Efe ended in a very embarrassing reality check

Instead of feeling pity for him after his unbeaten streak was destroyed, top entertainers flooded social media with hilarious videos, tweets, and comedy skits to mock his downfall

From jokes about his missing teeth to questions about his strange ring incantations, Legit.ng compiled a quick rundown of seven celebrities who openly dragged Portable over his massive loss

Controversial Nigerian street-hop star Portable's unbeaten celebrity boxing streak just crashed, and the internet has been having a heavy buzz after his epic defeat.

The controversial singer suffered a massive blow to his ego at the “Chaos in the Ring” event in Lagos on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Zlatan, Ubi Franklin, Speed Darlington, and 4 other stars in the entertainment industry who mocked singer Portable after Carter Efe beat him up in boxing match. Photo: zlatanibile/dazn/ubi_franklin

Source: Instagram

After weeks of online noise and dramatic face-offs, comedian and streamer Carter Efe ended singer Portable’s winning streak by unanimous decision after three intense rounds in the boxing ring.

Instead of sympathy, the entertainment industry exploded with laughter and mockery.

In this article, we looked at 7 Nigerian celebrities and big names in the entertainment industry who mocked the Zeh Nation boss after his humiliating defeat.

1. Zlatan Ibile says Portable is drunk

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile was one of the first to openly mock the Zazu crooner.

In a viral video, Zlatan was seen watching the live broadcast of the boxing match with friends.

As Portable took heavy punches and appeared completely disoriented in the ring, Zlatan found the entire situation hilarious.

The Zanku crooner mocked Portable, jokingly suggesting that he is drunk and unfit to beat his opponent, while declaring that Carter Efe's promised reward for winning the bout was certainly waiting for him.

The rapper said:

“Portable ke, person wey don drink Lacoco. CarterEfe, your 10 million naira is waiting for you, cash.”

His reaction set off a massive wave of internet trolling against the defeated singer.

2. Speed Darlington compares his own boxing experience

Internet sensation Speed Darlington, also known as Akpi, also mocked Portable after his defeat, using the opportunity to remind fans of his own past encounter with the singer in the boxing ring.

Akpi bragged that, unlike the street-hop singer’s massive defeat, he actually stayed on his feet when they faced each other in the ring.

"At least during my own time, I didn’t fall to the ground after he hit me, but he fell yesterday," he mocked.

Furthermore, Speed Darlington noted that the massive public excitement over Carter Efe’s victory simply proves that Portable's controversial lifestyle is finally making people turn against him.

3. Ubi Franklin’s silent but loud mockery

Ubi Franklin, a popular Nigerian music executive and founder of the record label Made Men Music Group (Triple MG), did not need to use many words to express his amusement at Portable's massive downfall.

Following the epic loss, Ubi Franklin, who is also the manager of singer Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, took a direct swipe at the defeated singer on his official X (formerly Twitter) page.

Instead of writing a long post, he simply shared a hilarious video clip showing the exact moment Portable was receiving a heavy beating from the skit maker.

He accompanied the embarrassing footage with a series of loud laughing emojis.

This subtle but brutal mockery from a top industry boss further fueled the online ridicule.

4. TG Omori laughs at the 360-degree spin

Award-winning music video director TG Omori is famous for his highly creative visuals, but he is also known for his sharp internet humour.

The cinematographer joined the online trolling frenzy with a highly descriptive and mocking post on social media.

Finding the fight's wild choreography naturally funny, Omori tweeted:

“Them blow Portable, Portable turn 360, Carter Efe burst laugh I don die.”

He accompanied his tweet with a video from the match that captured the comical moment the street-hop star lost his balance after a heavy punch, spinning around wildly in the ring before his ultimate defeat.

5. Cute Abiola drops a spiritualist comedy skit

Taking the mockery to a whole new creative level, popular skit maker and actor Cute Abiola, also known as Lawyer Kunle, capitalised on the trending defeat to entertain his followers.

While others were just tweeting, Cute Abiola produced and released a hilarious comedy skit directly mocking the Tony Montana singer.

In the funny video, he perfectly depicted Portable angrily making a phone call to a fake traditional spiritualist.

The skit implied that Portable had been assured of a magical victory before stepping into the ring, only to be totally disgraced and beaten mercilessly by Carter Efe.

6. Shank Comics jokes about missing teeth

Another content creator and streamer, Shank Comics, could not hold back his laughter after watching the highly anticipated match.

Taking to X, Shank mercilessly dragged the singer for failing to back up his loud internet noise with actual boxing skills.

He found it highly amusing that despite Portable’s boastful nature and alleged reliance on spiritual fortification, he was still badly beaten.

Shank tweeted:

"I no fit lie for you. This portable too useless. With all him jazz them don commot him teeth. Bro I don too laugh."

Zlatan Ibile, TG Omori, Lawyer Kunle, 4 other entertainers who mocked Portable after he lost to Carter Efe in celebrity boxing match. Photo: zlatanibile/dazn/tgomori

Source: Instagram

7. DJ Chicken questions Portable's strange incantations

Controversial content creator DJ Chicken, who has a long history of bitter internet beefs with Portable, seized the moment to laugh at his rival.

DJ Chicken claimed he watched the entire match and noticed Portable strangely screaming the word ‘Abrakaya’ during the fight.

Finding the strange incantation hilarious, DJ Chicken stated that he had never heard such a word before.

He went on to heavily mock Portable, questioning whether the singer actually believes in God or his own physical strength, rather than relying on strange words to save him from Carter Efe's heavy punches.

Portable reacts to boxing results, welcomes a baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable reacted after suffering his first defeat in the celebrity boxing ring against Carter Efe at the Chaos in the Ring event.

The singer bitterly complained in a video shared on Instagram, alleging unfair judging and claiming his opponent relied on height and reach rather than skill.

Despite the loss, Portable shared joyful news that his wife, Bewaji, had just delivered a baby boy, which he valued more than any boxing belt.

Source: Legit.ng