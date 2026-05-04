Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso formally joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Abuja after exiting the African Democratic Congress

The development triggered legal controversy as ADC chieftain Umar Ardo claimed the NDC registration was being challenged in court over alleged irregularities

Political reactions intensified as stakeholders warned of opposition instability while court proceedings over the party’s legitimacy continued

Former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, and former Kano State governor and senator, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have formally joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Abuja.

The two politicians made the move on Sunday at the party’s national secretariat, following their departure from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a development that has triggered fresh political debate within opposition circles.

Confusion as Obi, Kwankwaso Meet More Troubles in NDC

Source: Twitter

Obi confirmed his exit from the ADC, while Kwankwaso signalled ongoing “wide-ranging consultations” with the NDC before finalising his political direction.

Legal dispute over psarty registration emerges

Their defection, however, has been overshadowed by emerging legal controversies surrounding the registration of the NDC.

A chieftain of the ADC, Dr Umar Ardo, claimed in a media interview that the party’s registration process was already being challenged in court.

“We are in court over NDC irregularities in registration by INEC,” he said, adding that the case could affect the legitimacy of the party’s formation.

He further alleged that the party’s registration did not meet required conditions, arguing that legal processes were bypassed through a court order.

Concerns over internal opposition realignment

Political reactions have continued to trail the development, with commentators warning that the sudden shift could deepen instability within opposition ranks.

In a post on social media, Senator Shehu Sani noted that political transitions often come with tension and fallout, stating that such moves should be expected to attract resistance from former allies.

“The Ex will irrationally hunt you,” he wrote, suggesting that political breakups often lead to prolonged disputes.

Party insists on legal clarity amid uncertainty

Another party stakeholder, Hamma Hayatu, also referenced the ongoing legal challenge, insisting that the matter rests with the courts.

“We are in court over NDC irregularities in registration by INEC. The court will cancel the NDC registration,” he said.

As the situation unfolds, the legality of the NDC’s registration and the political futures of its new high-profile entrants remain uncertain, with observers awaiting judicial and official responses.

Cubana Chiefpriest slams Obi

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has triggered reactions following a subtle shade he recently dropped online amid Peter Obi's switch from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Amid the reactions that have trailed Obi's latest move to a new political party, Chiefpriest, who shared a plan to write a book about his political story, stated that in politics, the major competition is not the opposition, but fellow party members.

Source: Legit.ng