Jigan Baba Oja sparked fresh conversations after predicting winners in possible celebrity boxing matches between Iyabo Ojo, Lizzy Anjorin, Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham

His comments came days after the widely discussed celebrity boxing match between Portable and Carter Efe

The Nollywood actor shared personal experiences about the actresses and made bold claims about their strength and fighting ability

Nollywood actor Abimbola Kazeem, popularly known as Jigan Baba Oja, has stirred conversations after predicting how possible celebrity boxing matches between some of the longtime rivals in the Nigerian movie industry could play out.

His comments came shortly after the much-talked-about bout between singer Portable and skitmaker Carter Efe, where Portable was flawlessly defeated.

Actor Jigan predicts Lizzy Anjorin would defeat Iyabo Ojo in a celebrity boxing match, says the actress was a woman leader who fought men in school. Photo: iyaboojofespris/jiganbabaoja/lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

During a livestream with social media commentator Tunde Perry, Jigan was asked who would likely win if Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham were paired in the boxing ring.

The actor, who is widely recognised for his viral Yoruba comedy skit Sho Mo Age Mi Ni?, explained that Funke Akindele is very strong and her strength lies in her left hand, which gives her an edge over Toyin Abraham.

“Funke’s left punch is crazy. Funke is left-handed. She’s a Lefty, and you know that left-handed people have strong and sharp punches that can destroy anything.”

The conversation then shifted to another fan’s suggestion of a face-off between Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin.

Jigan Baba Oja described the potential clash as intense and extreme.

He recalled his university days at OSU (Ogun State University, now known as Olabisi Onabanjo University), where Lizzy Anjotin was known for her fearless and stubborn nature.

The actor explained that Lizzy often fought men, led groups on campus, and was never afraid to break bottles during confrontations, while Iyabo, in his view, is softer and less aggressive.

“Lizzy Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo. Haa, that fight will be tough. It will go far. Lizzy Anjorin was my mate in my university days back in OSU. She was a tout, and a fearless lady back in school day. She’s an area leader in school. Woman leader. I don’t think Iyabo Ojo has a chance against Lizzy. She’s very stubborn, she fights men in school, breaks bottle and all that. Iyabo Ojo is soft, she cannot fight. Maybe if she undergoes a very extensive training, only then maybe she can stand a chance, but I doubt it. Don’t try Lizzy.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Jigan's predictions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@zlabrich said:

"Lizzy go beat iyabo ojo blue black 💯 Lizzy be ogba, woman leader from day 1 😂😂😂😂😂 jigan you sabi Lizzy wella 😂😂😂😂😆😂😂😂😂😂😂 we love both of them sha."

@pelumi88888 reacted:

"Funke wey Dey train almost everyday U wan kill Toyin"

@olori_bewaji said:

"Una dey underrate iyabo ojo bcos she get soft skin😂😂😂she go shock u😂😂o ma pa lizzy danu"

@kay32042 commented:

"Awon arindin, toyin won't even want to stain her fine skin, make una go rest"

@twinwithme_fabrics_and_style wrote:

"AJE, Lizzy go beat Iyabo Ojo blue black. Lizzy na osu babe ooo."

Nollywood actor Jigan declares Funke Akindele would beat Toyin Abraham in a fight, explaining that her left-handed punches give her an advantage. Photo: funkejenifaakindele/toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Jigan Baba Oja fires back at VeryDarkMan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jigan responded after VeryDarkMan questioned his involvement in a WhatsApp group linked to Mohbad’s case.

The critic had shared details of the group and listed members, including Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh and others.

Jigan later replied online, saying he owed no explanation and insisted Nigerians were no longer asking for evidence.

Source: Legit.ng