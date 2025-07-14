The Mercedes-Maybach Pullman is considered the biggest car in the world, with an impressive length of 21.32 feet (6.5 metres). It offers unmatched luxury, space, and presence, making it a top choice for heads of state and VIPs. Other top-ranking cars are the Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended, Maybach 62, and the classic Cadillac Fleetwood Seventy-Five.

Key takeaways

The Mercedes-Maybach Pullman is the longest production car, designed for ultimate luxury and prestige.

While older models like the Cadillac Fleetwood focused on size and comfort, modern giants like the Pullman combine length with cutting-edge technology.

Biggest cars in the world: 10 cars with impressive lengths

The compilation of this list is based on publicly available specifications, manufacturer data, and historical records from credible sources such as This is Money and Carwow. Vehicle lengths may vary slightly depending on model year, trim level, or modifications. This list includes both classic and modern production vehicles, and it focuses on overall length as the primary ranking criterion.

Car Length Mercedes-Maybach Pullman 21.32 feet (6.5 metres) Cadillac Fleetwood Seventy-Five 21.02 feet (6.41 metres) Maybach 62 20.22 feet (6.16 metres) Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended 19.96 feet (6.08 metres) Chrysler New Yorker 19.6 feet (5.97 metres) Buick Electra 19.47 feet (5.93 metres) Bugatti Royale 19.42 feet (5.92 metres) Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight 19.36 feet (5.9 metres) Pontiac Grand Safari 19.27 feet (5.87 metres) Dodge Royal Monaco Brougham Wagon 19.12 feet (5.83 metres)

10. Dodge Royal Monaco Brougham Wagon

The Dodge Royal Monaco Brougham Wagon was ideal for long road trips and family hauling. Photo: @mexican_spec on Instagram

Manufacturer : Dodge (Chrysler Corporation)

: Dodge (Chrysler Corporation) Length : 19.12 feet (5.83 metres)

: 19.12 feet (5.83 metres) Purpose : Full-size family station wagon

: Full-size family station wagon Speed: 115 mph (185 km/h)

The Dodge Royal Monaco Brougham Wagon was among the largest station wagons ever made. It was known for its woodgrain side panels, three-row seating, and enormous cargo space.

Powered by large-displacement V8 engines, it was ideal for long road trips and family hauling. Its combination of luxury and practicality made it a quintessential 1970s American wagon.

9. Pontiac Grand Safari

The Pontiac Grand Safari is known for its rear-facing third-row seat and innovative clamshell tailgate design. Photo: @certified.car.geek on Instagram

Manufacturer : Pontiac (General Motors)

: Pontiac (General Motors) Length : 19.27 feet (5.87 metres)

: 19.27 feet (5.87 metres) Purpose : Full-size family station wagon

: Full-size family station wagon Speed: 110 mph (177 km/h)

The Pontiac Grand Safari shared its platform with other GM full-size wagons but stood out with its stylish front grille and upscale interior. It featured rear-facing third-row seats and innovative clamshell tailgate doors that retracted into the body.

With a powerful V8 engine and smooth suspension, it offered a comfortable and commanding ride. It remains a classic example of vintage family transportation at its grandest.

8. Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight

The Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight offered plush interiors, smooth V8 performance, and classic full-size comfort. Photo: @southshore_carspotting on Instagram

Manufacturer : Oldsmobile (General Motors)

: Oldsmobile (General Motors) Length : 19.36 feet (5.9 metres)

: 19.36 feet (5.9 metres) Purpose : Flagship full-size luxury sedan

: Flagship full-size luxury sedan Speed: 115 mph (185 km/h)

The Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight was a flagship model that combined elegant design with big-car comfort. Known for its plush interiors, whisper-quiet cabin, and smooth ride, it was aimed at drivers seeking full-size American luxury.

Its long body featured sweeping lines, chrome accents, and hidden headlights. The Ninety-Eight came with powerful engines and soft suspension, making it a "floating" experience on highways.

7. Bugatti Royale

The Bugatti Royale was built for royalty, featuring an enormous body and one of the largest engines ever fitted to a passenger car. Photo: Frederick Florin

Manufacturer : Bugatti (France)

: Bugatti (France) Length : 19.42 feet (5.92 metres)

: 19.42 feet (5.92 metres) Purpose : Ultra-luxury limousine

: Ultra-luxury limousine Speed: 99 mph (160 km/h)

The Bugatti Royale, also known as the Type 41, is one of the most iconic vintage cars ever made. Built in the 1930s, only six units were produced, each featuring a massive 12.7-litre straight-eight engine. The car’s sheer size, hand-crafted detail, and status as a collector's item make it legendary.

It was designed for royalty, but few ever purchased it due to its extreme cost and the Great Depression. Each Bugatti Royale measured about 19.42 feet in length and weighed approximately 7,000 pounds. Today, the surviving models are displayed in museums or held in private collections, valued at tens of millions of dollars.

6. Buick Electra

Buick Electra blended elegant styling, spacious interiors, and V8 power during the golden age of big cars. Photo: Bud Wells

Manufacturer : Buick (General Motors)

: Buick (General Motors) Length : 19.47 feet (5.93 metres)

: 19.47 feet (5.93 metres) Purpose : Premium full-size luxury sedan

: Premium full-size luxury sedan Speed: 115 mph (185 km/h)

The Buick Electra was another giant from GM’s golden era of oversized sedans. It was favoured for its stately appearance, long-wheelbase comfort, and smooth V8 performance. Interiors featured high-grade materials, bench seating, and optional power accessories. The Electra stood out as a luxurious yet practical car for long-distance cruising.

5. Chrysler New Yorker

This is Chrysler's most luxurious full-size model, offering premium materials, smooth ride quality, and a commanding road presence. Photo: @vantageautocollection on Instagram

Manufacturer : Chrysler (Chrysler Corporation)

: Chrysler (Chrysler Corporation) Length : 19.6 feet (5.97 metres)

: 19.6 feet (5.97 metres) Purpose : Flagship full-size luxury sedan

: Flagship full-size luxury sedan Speed: 115 mph (185 km/h)

The Chrysler New Yorker was Chrysler's top-of-the-line model, known for its opulence and advanced features for the time. It offered velour or leather interiors, power everything, and a quiet, floaty ride.

The long hood and formal roofline emphasised its luxury appeal. Under the hood, it often came with a 440-cubic-inch V8 engine, delivering ample torque for such a large vehicle.

4. Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended

A modern ultra-luxury limousine with an extended wheelbase, handcrafted interior, and near-silent V12 performance. Photo: Bill Pugliano

Manufacturer : Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (BMW Group)

: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (BMW Group) Length : 19.96 feet (6.08 metres)

: 19.96 feet (6.08 metres) Purpose : Ultra-luxury executive sedan

: Ultra-luxury executive sedan Speed: 155 mph (250 km/h)

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended Wheelbase is among the most luxurious production vehicles ever made. It features rear-hinged doors, bespoke interiors, and an ultra-quiet cabin that feels like a private jet on wheels.

Every aspect is handcrafted, with options ranging from custom wood veneers to starlight headliners. It is powered by a V12 engine that delivers effortless acceleration with minimal noise.

3. Maybach 62

The Maybach 62 is a luxury sedan designed for chauffeur-driven comfort, equipped with cutting-edge tech and a serene rear cabin. Photo: DaimlerChrysler

Manufacturer : Maybach (Daimler AG, Mercedes-Benz Group)

: Maybach (Daimler AG, Mercedes-Benz Group) Length : 20.22 feet (6.16 metres)

: 20.22 feet (6.16 metres) Purpose : Chauffeur-driven luxury sedan

: Chauffeur-driven luxury sedan Speed: 155 mph (250 km/h)

The Maybach 62 was one of the longest production sedans in the modern era. It offered ultimate luxury with reclining rear seats, built-in entertainment systems, and even optional partition glass for privacy.

The rear cabin was designed as a mobile executive suite, complete with ambient lighting and massage functions. Its twin-turbocharged V12 engine ensured silent and commanding performance.

2. Cadillac Fleetwood Seventy-Five

The Cadillac Fleetwood 75 is a classic American limousine famed for its exceptional length, formal styling, and use in government and VIP fleets. Photo: Gareth Bumstead

Manufacturer : Cadillac (General Motors)

: Cadillac (General Motors) Length : 21.02 feet (6.41 metres)

: 21.02 feet (6.41 metres) Purpose : Formal, executive, and government transportation

: Formal, executive, and government transportation Speed: 115 mph (185 km/h)

The Cadillac Fleetwood Seventy-Five was a full-size limousine built for dignitaries, executives, and luxury service. It featured a spacious three-row seating arrangement, a divider window in limousine models, and lavish interior finishes.

With its massive length and unmistakable presence, it symbolised American automotive luxury at its peak. The car came with a powerful V8 engine and heavy-duty suspension to handle its size with grace.

1. Mercedes-Maybach Pullman

The Mercedes-Maybach Pullman is an elite, stretch limousine offering unmatched space, security, and luxury for VIPs. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini

Manufacturer : Mercedes-Maybach (Mercedes-Benz Group)

: Mercedes-Maybach (Mercedes-Benz Group) Length : 21.32 feet (6.5 metres)

: 21.32 feet (6.5 metres) Purpose : Armoured or luxury limousine for VIPs

: Armoured or luxury limousine for VIPs Speed: 155 mph (250 km/h)

The Mercedes-Maybach Pullman is an ultra-luxurious limousine designed for heads of state and elite passengers. It features a separate rear cabin with reclining executive seats, a partition wall, and optional bulletproofing.

Powered by a twin-turbocharged V12 engine, it balances supreme comfort with quiet, powerful performance. Its extended wheelbase ensures maximum legroom and a near-silent interior experience.

Which is the world's biggest vehicle?

The Mercedes-Maybach Pullman is considered one of the biggest cars in the world by length, measuring approximately 21.32 feet (6.5 metres). It is a stretched limousine designed for famous personalities and VIPs, such as heads of state.

Which is the longest production car ever made?

The Cadillac Fleetwood Seventy-Five (1975) and the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman are among the longest production cars ever made, both exceeding 21 feet in length.

What car is 17 feet long?

Several full-size SUVs and luxury sedans are around 17 feet long, but one notable example is the 2024 Lincoln Navigator, which measures approximately 17.5 feet (5.34 metres) in length.

What is the name of the longest car in the world?

The American Dream limousine is the world’s longest non-production car. It is a custom-built limousine designed by Jay Ohrberg, and it stretches 100 feet (30.54 metres).

What is the price of the longest car in the world?

According to Slash Gear, the American Dream limousine is valued at approximately $250,000 after its full restoration in 2022. The Mercedes-Maybach Pullman is valued at approximately $2,255,000, according to Auto Evolution.

Which big car has the most seating capacity?

Limousines like the Cadillac Fleetwood Seventy-Five and Mercedes-Maybach Pullman can seat up to six or more passengers, especially in chauffeur-driven configurations.

The biggest car in the world, the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman, stands out for its exceptional length, luxury, and presence. It leads a class of long vehicles, such as the Chrysler New Yorker, Maybach 62, and Cadillac Fleetwood Seventy-Five, built for comfort, prestige, and power. These cars redefine what it means to travel in style.

