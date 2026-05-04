The crucial match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest was moved to Monday, May 4, to an awkward time

The North London side and Forest are currently chasing different targets, as a win is crucial for both teams

The Blues are seeking to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, while Nottingham are still battling relegation

North London side Chelsea will face Nottingham Forest on Monday, May 4, with the kick-off time raising eyebrows from supporters.

Premier League matches are rarely hosted that early on weekdays, but the reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions will host rejuvenated Forest at Stamford Bridge.

Elliot Anderson and Pedro Neto during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea at the City Ground in England. Photo by: Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Why will Chelsea face Forest in the afternoon?

The match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, initially scheduled for Saturday, May 2, was postponed due to Forest’s involvement in the UEFA Europa League.

Forest secured a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at the City Ground in the first leg of their semi-final on Thursday, April 30, making it difficult to reschedule the fixture for Sunday, May 3.

According to BBC Sports, the presence of a bank holiday in the United Kingdom allowed the Premier League to be more flexible with scheduling, as many fans were not at work.

A bank holiday is a national public holiday when banks and businesses are typically closed, allowing workers to spend time with their families.

The match was eventually given an early kick-off time to provide Nottingham Forest with more recovery time ahead of their second leg at Villa Park on Thursday.

Calum McFarlane reacts ahead of Forest match

Chelsea interim coach Calum McFarlane has expressed readiness ahead of their encounter against Nottingham Forest.

According to Chelsea's official website, McFarlane admitted that Forest would be a hard nut to crack. He said:

"They're a really, really good side in really good form, and they have several top-quality players, some real threats that we have to be aware of.

"It's another massive game, another big challenge, as every game in the Premier League is. But we’ll be ready and prepared for the game."

Calum McFarlane is eyeing his second win in the Premier League as interim manager of Chelsea. Photo by: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

The former assistant coach of Whyteleafe explained that the players are currently in a positive mood.

The 40-year-old added that their performance against Leeds United has propelled the mentality of the team. He said:

"The mood within the squad is positive. Football is a results business, and when you're losing, it feels like everything is the worst thing in the world. And when you win, it feels amazing.

"The mood has lifted after breaking the recent run of losses. I thought we performed really well against Leeds at times, which is another positive.

"The team needs to try to continue that and stick to the processes that brought that performance."

Chelsea star ban for four years

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea have been hit with a major setback after winger Mykhailo Mudryk was reportedly handed a four-year ban by the Football Association.

The 25-year-old has not played since late 2024 after a failed drug test led to a provisional suspension, and the situation has now escalated into a full legal and sporting battle that could stretch well into the future.

Source: Legit.ng