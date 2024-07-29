Maria, Michael and Nikolai Peter Ingraham: Meet Laura Ingraham's kids

Nikolai Peter Ingraham is an American celebrity kid. He is the youngest child of Laura Ingraham, an American television host, podcaster, and author. She is one of the recognisable faces at Fox News, hosting The Ingraham Angle show. Who are the other children of the successful media personality?

Laura Ingraham at Fox News' Super Tuesday 2024 primary election coverage (L). She speaks at a political conference (R). Photo: Roy Rochlin, Michael Brochstein (modified by author)

Nikolai Peter Ingraham gained celebrity status due to her mother’s success and prominence in the media industry. Laura Ingraham is also the mother of two other children. Even though she is a famous personality, her children have been out of the spotlight, making many curious about what they are up to.

Profile summary

Full name Nikolai Peter Ingraham Gender Male Year of birth 2010 Age 14 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Moscow, Russia Current residence Washington, D.C. United States Nationality Russian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Laura Anne Ingraham Siblings 2

Who is Nikolai Peter Ingraham?

Nikolai Peter Ingraham is the youngest among the three children of American television personality Laura Ingraham. He was born in Moscow, Russia, in 2010 and was adopted by Laura when he was only one. Nikolai Peter Ingraham’s age? As of 2024, Laura Ingraham’s youngest son is 14 years old.

Nikolai Peter Ingraham’s mother

Nikolai Peter Ingraham’s mother is Laura Ingraham. She is a television host at Fox News, where she is known for The Ingraham Angle show. Laura also co-hosts Laura & Raymond on Fox Nation with Raymond Arroyo. She joined Fox News in 2007 as a contributor.

Top-5 facts about Laura Ingraham. Photo: Michael Brochstein/Getty Images (modified by author)

Laura is a podcaster and hosts The Laura Ingraham Show. She was once the most-listened-to-woman on political talk radio. She is also a best-selling author, having published books such as Power to the People, The Hillary Trap, The Obama Diaries, and Shut Up & Sing. Before starting her media career, the University of Virginia School of Law alumna was a litigator and Justice Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court law court clerk.

Is Laura Ingraham married? She has no husband and has never been married. However, she has been romantically linked with multiple men, including Dinesh D’Souza, George Conway, Keith Olbermann, Robert Torricelli, and Lawrence H. Summers. Two of her relationships, with Dinesh D’Souza and James V. Reyes, led to engagement but did not culminate in marriage.

Does Nikolai Peter Ingraham have siblings?

Nikolai Peter Ingraham has two older siblings, a sister and a brother. Fox News host Laura Ingraham also adopted them. Find out more about the other two of Laura Ingraham’s kids below.

1. Maria Caroline Ingraham

Laura Ingraham's daughter celebrates her 19th birthday. Photo: @ingrahamradio (modified by author)

Full name : Maria Caroline Ingraham

: Maria Caroline Ingraham Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 11 May 2005

: 11 May 2005 Age : 19 years old (as of 2024)

: 19 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Guatemala

Maria is the eldest child in Laura Ingraham’s family. She was born in Guatemala on 11 May 2005 and is 19 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Laura adopted Maria in 2008 when she was three years old. Maria was orphaned after her parents passed away when she was an infant and was taken to an orphanage in Guatemala. She felt the need to be a mother after many years of spending time with her friends’ kids.

The media personality broke the news about adopting Maria to her listeners on the radio and described the trip to pick her up from Guatemala, saying:

The most amazing few days that I've ever spent in my life and the best thing I've ever done.

After adopting her daughter, she revealed that as Maria learned to speak English, she learned Spanish. Although the television host does not reveal much about her daughter, she disclosed that Maria joined her senior year of high school in 2023.

2. Michael Dmitri Ingraham

Full name : Michael Dmitri Ingraham

: Michael Dmitri Ingraham Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 1 June 2008

: 1 June 2008 Age : 16 years old (as of 2024)

: 16 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Russia

The second adopted child of The Ingraham Angle host is Michael Dmitri Ingraham. He was born on 1 June 2008 in Russia, and his age as of 2024 is 16. His zodiac sign is Gemini. Michael was one year old when Laura adopted him from Russia.

Michael’s adoption process was challenging due to the strained diplomatic relationship between the United States and Russia. Despite the hurdles, the media personality ensured that the adoption was successful.

In an exclusive interview with The Wrap, she spoke about the complicated adoption process caused by the fractured relationship between the two countries, saying:

Adoption, first and foremost, needs to be about the children. What’s best for them? Children should never be used as ‘bargaining chips’ by one nation against another. They’re not commodities. This should never be about politics. Preventing the adoption of a child of any age into a loving, safe home is selfish and cruel.

Like his other two siblings, there is much about Michael in the public domain, as Laura keeps the details of her child private. However, Michael reportedly takes his high school education at a private school in McLean, Virginia.

FAQs

How old is Nikolai Peter Ingraham? He was born in 2010 and is 14 years old as of 2024. Who are Nikolai Peter Ingraham’s parents? His biological parents are unknown, but Laura Ingraham adopted him. When was Nikolai Peter Ingraham adopted? He was adopted in 2011 when he was one year old. How many children does Laura Ingraham have? The author and podcaster has three adopted children: two sons and a daughter. Does Laura Ingraham have a daughter? Yes. Her daughter, Maria Caroline Ingraham, is the eldest among her adopted kids. Is Laura Ingraham married? She does not have a husband and has never tied the knot. Does Laura Ingraham have biological children? The Fox News host does not have biological children, but three adopted kids. What does Laura Ingraham do for a living? She is an eminent journalist, author, and podcaster who hosts The Ingraham Angle show on Fox News.

Nikolai Peter Ingraham is the youngest among Laura Ingram’s three adopted children. His siblings are Michael from Russia and Maria Caroline from Guatemala. The media personality adopted the children between 2008 and 2011, bringing joy and fulfilment into her life. Laura, who has never been married, resides with her kids in Washington, D.C.

