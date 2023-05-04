Kayja Rose’s biography: who is Joe Rogan’s adopted stepdaughter?

Kayja Rose is a young American up-and-coming singer and songwriter. She made her musical debut in 2017 when she released her five-track R&B EP titled Tipsy. Rose is famous for being the adopted daughter of Joe Rogan, one of the world's top podcasters.

Kayja Rose's biological father, Kevin Conner, died in a car accident in 2003. Kevin was an R&B artist and founding member of H-Town, an American R&B vocal group. She is keen on carrying forward her biological father's legacy.

Profile summary

Full name Kayja Nichole Conner Famous as Joe Rogan’s stepdaughter Gender Female Date of birth 23 August 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 172 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Keven Connor Mother Jessica Ditzel Siblings 2 Marital status Single Net worth $200 thousand Instagram @kayjarosee

Kayja Rose’s biography

Kayja Rose was born Kayja Nichole Conner on 23 August 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, to Jessica Ditzel and Kevin Conner. Her mother is a former model and waitress, while Kayja Rose's dad was the lead singer of the group H-Town. He died in a car accident on 28 January 2003 in Houston, Texas, alongside his then-girlfriend Teysha Rae Weisent.

Kayja Rose's parents broke up in 2000 after Kevin allegedly cheated on Jessica with another woman. Rose's adoptive father is Joe Rogan, an American podcast host and comedian. He adopted the young lady in 2009 after he got married to her mother, Jessica.

Joe Rogan's oldest daughter has two half-sisters from her mother's marriage to Joe. They are Lola Rogan, born in May 2008, and Rosy, born in 2010.

What is Kayja Rose's age?

Joe Rogan's adopted daughter is 26 years old as of 2023. The American singer was born on 23 August 1996. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Joe Rogan's stepdaughter, Rose, is a well-known singer and songwriter. She developed an interest in music at a tender age. The famous singer became more famous in 2017 following the release of her first-ever five-track R&B EP called Tipsy. She has since released more singles on her SoundCloud account, with Breathless Over You being her latest track.

Joe Rogan's daughter regularly uploads music to her Spotify account. Below is a list of some of her songs.

Songs Year In My Feelings 2017 Paper Thin 2017 Deceiving 2017 Selfish 2020 Daddy Issues 2020 All That Jazz 2020 Honey 2020 Submission 2020 Bad Behavior 2020 Mental 2020 Virgo 2020 Soulful 2020 BLM 2020 Breathless Over You 2021

What is Kayja Rose's net worth?

The rising American singer has an alleged net worth of $200 thousand as of 2023. She primarily earns her income from her music career.

FAQs

Who is Kayja Rogan? She is a young American singer and songwriter best known for being Joe’s adopted stepdaughter. What is Kayja Rose's age? She is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1996. Where is Kayja Rose from? She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Who is Kayja Rose's mother? Her mother is Jessica Ditzel, a former model and waitress from the United States. Who is Joe Rogan's wife? He is married to Jessica Ditzel. They first met in 2001 in a bar in Los Angeles. They got engaged in 2008 and eventually married in 2009. What is Kayja Rose's height? The American singer is 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres tall. What is Kayja Rose's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $200 thousand as of 2023.

Kayja Rose is a young American celebrity. She rose to prominence for being the stepdaughter of American podcast host Joe Rogan. Aside from that, she is also a celebrity in her own right. She is an up-and-coming singer widely known for her singles, such as Down for You and Mental.

