Canada has confirmed the deportation of 97 Nigerian citizens in 2026, as part of a wider enforcement of immigration rules

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reported that a total of 5,260 foreign nationals were removed across different countries during the year

Officials say the removals are necessary to uphold the integrity of Canada’s immigration system and ensure fairness for lawful entrants

Canada has confirmed that 97 Nigerian citizens were deported in 2026, according to new figures released by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The announcement is part of a wider report showing the number of enforced removals across multiple countries during the year.

Canada enforces immigration rules as the CBSA confirms 97 Nigerians deported in 2026. Photo credit: Livinus/Gunter/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Deportation statistics by country

The CBSA report highlights that a total of 5,260 foreign nationals were removed from Canada in 2026. Nigeria ranked among the countries affected, with 97 deportations.

Here is the breakdown of deportations by nationality:

India - 1,712

Mexico - 743

Haiti - 248

United States - 184

Colombia - 169

Romania - 138

Bangladesh - 116

Pakistan - 109

Nigeria - 97

Chile - 84

Remaining nationals - 1,660

Total: 5,260

Reasons for deportation

The CBSA explained that individuals may be found inadmissible to remain in Canada for several reasons under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, sections 33 to 42.

The main grounds for inadmissibility include:

- Criminality – offences under section 36.

- Transborder criminality – cross-border offences.

- Organised crime – section 37 violations.

- Misrepresentation – false information provided to authorities.

- Non-compliance – failure to meet immigration requirements.

- Cessation – loss of refugee protection status.

Enforcement figures

The CBSA removals programme shows consistent enforcement over recent years. In 2026 alone, 5,260 removals were carried out, with the majority linked to non-compliance by refugee claimants (4,352 cases).

Other categories included:

- Criminality: 260 cases

- Transborder criminality: 21 cases

- Organised crime: 18 cases

- Misrepresentation: 28 cases

- Non-compliance (non-claimants): 559 cases

- Cessation: 4 cases

- Others: 18 cases

CBSA Statement

The CBSA stressed the importance of removals in maintaining the integrity of Canada’s immigration system.

“Removing individuals who do not have the right to enter or stay in Canada is essential to maintaining the integrity of Canada's immigration programme and to ensuring fairness for those who come to this country lawfully.”

The deportation of 97 Nigerians in 2026 forms part of Canada’s broader enforcement of immigration rules. With thousands of removals across different nationalities, the CBSA continues to emphasise fairness and compliance in its immigration system.

CBSA highlights inadmissibility grounds as Canada maintains immigration system integrity. Photo credit: Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US to deport 355 people from West Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has announced the deportation of 355 individuals from West Africa, releasing both names and photos of those affected The move has drawn attention across the region, with many countries set to receive nationals in the coming weeks.

The deportation of such a large number of people is expected to have social and economic effects in their home countries. With Liberia and Nigeria accounting for the highest numbers, local authorities may need to prepare for reintegration challenges.

The list highlights ongoing immigration enforcement by the United States, with West African nations now preparing to receive hundreds of deported citizens.

Source: Legit.ng