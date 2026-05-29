Abducted school principal Alamu Folawe has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde to negotiate with kidnappers instead of using force

The principal said the victims, including children, had spent 13 days in harsh conditions inside the bush following the attack on schools in Oriire LGA

Armed men abducted seven teachers and 39 pupils during coordinated attacks on three schools in Oyo State on May 15

The abducted principal of Community Grammar School, Esiele, in Oyo State has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde to negotiate with her captors instead of launching forceful rescue operations.

The principal, Alamu Folawe, made the plea in a video circulated on Instagram on Friday, May 29, while speaking from captivity.

Abducted Oyo school principal Alamu Folawe speaks in a video released from captivity. Photo: X | Temilolasobola

Source: Facebook

She said the abducted victims, including children, had spent 13 days in harsh conditions inside the bush since the attack on schools in Oriire Local Government Area.

Mrs Folawe appeared visibly distressed as she described the conditions faced by the victims.

Why did the principal reject force?

“We are in the cold, we are under the sun, we are under the rain, the children and the adults as well. Please, we are begging you, don’t let them waste our lives,” she said.

She urged authorities to consider dialogue with the abductors to prevent further casualties among the captives.

The school principal also appealed to the Nigeria Union of Teachers and the Christian Association of Nigeria to intervene in the matter. According to her, a previous attempt involving force had worsened the situation for those in captivity.

“The force that they used yesterday has cost us so much. It has added to our problems. In fact, someone among us has been picked and they are going to kill him because government tried to help us by force,” she said.

“We don’t need force, all they have to do is to negotiate with them and release us. Please, just negotiate with them and dialogue with them,” she added.

Defence Headquarters said contact have been established with Oyo bandits. Photo: FB/DHQ

Source: Twitter

How did the Oyo abduction happen?

The victims were abducted on May 15 after armed men attacked three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The affected schools included Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yamota, and L.A. Primary School, Alawusa. Reports indicated that seven teachers and 39 pupils were taken during the coordinated attacks.

The incident also turned deadly after mathematics teacher Michael Oyedokun was reportedly killed by the attackers. A motorcyclist and a security operative also lost their lives during rescue efforts.

What steps have authorities taken?

Sources familiar with the development said the abductors later opened communication with the Oyo State Government. The gunmen reportedly insisted on negotiating directly with Governor Makinde instead of relatives of the victims.

Governor Makinde recently assured residents that efforts were ongoing to secure the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers.

The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has also deployed additional detectives from Abuja to support ongoing rescue operations alongside other security agencies.

I know whereabouts of bandits - Zamfara gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state had declared that he has the capacity to end banditry in the state within two months if given direct control over security agencies.

He said he knew the precise locations of the bandits terrorising the states by kidnapping residents and killing indiscriminately and unjustifiably.

Governor Lawal, however, mentioned one thing that is stopping him from arresting the bandits despite knowing their location.

Source: Legit.ng