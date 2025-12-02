Meet Kyle Shanahan's wife and the kids growing up around NFL life

There's really two things that are important to me. And that's my family and that's football. And that's really all the things I think about.

This 2017 quote from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan highlights that his life revolves around two central passions: family and football. Kyle Shanahan's wife, Mandy Shanahan, along with their children, Stella, Carter, and Lexi, provide the love and stability that keep him grounded amid the pressures of professional football.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers and his wife are in the locker room after the game. Photo: Michael Zagaris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kyle Shanahan and Mandy are high school sweethearts who met at Cherry Creek High School .

who met at . The couple got married in 2005 .

. Kyle Shanahan and Mandy have three children: two daughters, Stella and Lexi, and a son, Carter.

Profile summary

Full name Kyle Michael Shanahan Gender Male Date of birth 14 December 1979 Age 45 years old (as of November 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Mike Shanaham Mother Peggy Shanaham Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Mandy Shanaham Children 3 High School Saratoga High School, Cherry Creek High School University The University of Texas Profession Football coach

Kyle Shanahan's wife: The woman behind the coach

The American football coach is married to Mandy Shanahan. She was born Amanda O'Donnell on 17 January 1980 in Colorado, United States. Her mother is Nancy O'Donnell.

Kyle and Mandy first met and began dating while attending Cherry Creek High School in Colorado. After graduation, they went their separate ways, but later reunited during college. At that time, Kyle was studying at the University of Texas, while Mandy was pursuing her degree in English Literature at the University of Colorado.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan with his wife, Mandy, during the NFC Championship trophy ceremony. Photo: Michael Zagaris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mandy’s mom, Nancy, was diagnosed with cancer, and when Mandy told Kyle, he stepped in with unwavering support. He wrote heartfelt letters to her mother and flew home on weekends to be by their side. During this difficult period, their connection deepened, and they fell in love again.

Mandy’s mother passed away in January 2002. Reflecting on that time in a 2017 interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Mandy said:

He completely stunned me. Kyle, hands down, got me through that. After going through that with him, I couldn’t imagine being with anyone else.

Kyle added:

There are very few times in life you get to see someone for who they genuinely are. Mandy going through that — it was as bad as anything you could go through — it showed me who she was. There was no B.S. to her. I saw who she was. And that was the person I fell in love with.

Kyle and Mandy tied the knot in July 2005. In the same 2017 interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Kyle admitted that he had never planned on marrying at a young age:

I never planned on getting married at a young age. But then I understood 'Okay, you don't necessarily get to pick when you get married. You get married when you find the right person.' And I found her. So I changed my plans.

Mandy has always been supportive of her husband’s career. She praised Kyle in the interview, highlighting both his sensitivity and his devotion to family:

You hear that he's hard to reach, or he's arrogant. Kyle's been one of the most sensitive people I've ever been around, in a good way. He's so in tune with people's emotions and how people feel. And that's what makes him such a gifted father and supportive husband.

Meet Kyle Shanahan's kids

Coach Kyle Shanahan with his family during the NFC Championship trophy ceremony. Photo: Michael Zagaris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The professional football coach and his wife, Mandy, are parents of three children: two daughters, Stella and Lexi, and their son, Carter. Here’s a look at some lesser-known facts about them.

Stella Shanahan

Stella Shanahan is the oldest child of Kyle and Mandy Shanahan, born in 2007. As of 2025, she is 18 years old. Stella occasionally joins her parents at games.

Carter Shanahan

Carter is the only son of Kyle and Mandy Shanahan. Born in 2008, he is 17 years old as of 2025. His name made headlines in May 2018 when sports analyst and former NFL player Chris Simms, a friend of Kyle’s, revealed on the Simms and Lefkoe podcast that Carter was named in honour of rapper Lil Wayne.

Born Dwayne Carter, Lil Wayne is best known for his Tha Carter album series, including the multiplatinum The Carter III, which was released in 2008, the same year Carter Shanahan was born.

The story quickly gained widespread attention, and Lil Wayne became aware of it. To show his appreciation, the rapper sent Kyle and Carter autographed posters with personal messages, along with a signed copy of Tha Carter III.

Carter’s dad, Kyle, spoke about the gesture during a 2018 interview with ESPN:

Mine has the cuss words; the one he gave to my son was edited. That was very thoughtful, so I can actually play it for my son. It was pretty neat. He was pumped. I showed him when I got home. He still doesn't know how cool it actually is.

Lexi Shanahan

Lexi is the youngest member of the Shanahan family. Born in 2012, she is 15 years old as of 2025.

FAQs

Are Kyle and Mandy married in real life? Kyle and Mandy are married in real life. Is Kyle Shanahan still married? As of November 2025, Kyle Shanahan is still married to Mandy, and the couple has been together since 2005. How did Kyle Shanahan meet his wife? He met his wife, Mandy, while they were both students at Cherry Creek High School. Who is Kyle Shanahan's daughter? The football coach has two daughters, Stella and Lexi. Where does Carter Shanahan go to school? Kyle's son is reportedly attending Saint Francis High School in Mountain View, California. Did Kyle Shanahan babysit McCaffrey? Kyle reportedly babysat Christian McCaffrey, now an NFL running back. How old is Kyle Shanahan? The coach is 45 years old as of November 2025. He was born on 14 December 1979.

Kyle Shanahan's wife, Mandy Shanahan, continues to support Kyle behind the scenes while managing life away from the spotlight. Her steadfast presence and unwavering support have been central to both his coaching career and the close-knit family life they've created together with their children, Stella, Carter, and Lexi.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Voddie Baucham's wife and kids. Voddie was a pastor, author, and educator who passed away in September 2025. His wife, Bri‍dge⁠t Linette Baucham, is continuing his work and carrying on the values‍ h​e belie‌ved in.

Voddie and Bridget Linette's marriage lasted over three decades until Voddie's sudden death. The couple has nine children. Learn more about the American author's wife and children in the post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng