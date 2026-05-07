Telecom operators in Nigeria have started compensating customers with airtime for poor network service, following a directive from the NCC

Companies like Airtel Nigeria and MTN Nigeria have already credited affected users with small amounts, usually below N1,000, without requiring any application

The NCC says the goal is to improve service quality, while telecom firms plan major network upgrades to prevent future failures

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerian telecom users are finally getting some relief, as network providers have started compensating customers for poor service.

This follows an order from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which directed telecom companies to pay users for failing to meet service quality standards between November 2025 and January 2026.

Some Nigerians have confirmed receiving airtime credit from both MTN and Airtel. Photo credit: Uniq, Brand Image, Kliq Trend

Source: UGC

One of the major operators, Airtel Nigeria, has already sent text messages to eligible customers, informing them that compensation has been credited to their lines.

Users were asked to dial a USSD code to check their balance. However, many of the amounts are relatively small, with credits ranging from about N167 to N295, and only a few reaching above N500.

The SMS read:

“Dear customer, you have been credited with compensation airtime for service quality issues (Nov 2025 – Jan 2026). Dial *310# to check. Thank you.”

How the compensation works

The payments are not promotional bonuses but a form of “clean credit” that does not expire and can be used for calls, data, or SMS. Customers do not need to apply for this compensation, as it is automatically calculated.

To qualify, a subscriber must have been in an area affected by poor network service and must have used their line during that period.

The NCC used a detailed monitoring system at the Local Government Area (LGA) level to identify where service failures occurred and who was impacted.

MTN Nigeria has also begun similar payouts, with affected users receiving airtime credits ranging from as low as N20 to over N341.

Mixed reactions and push for better service

While many subscribers welcomed the compensation, some feel the amounts do not fully cover the inconvenience caused.

For example, a Lagos-based customer said the N295 credit he received may not reflect the value of missed calls and disruptions during the festive season.

The NCC has made it clear that this move is not just about compensation but about improving service quality.

According to its executive vice chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, telecom operators are now required to take responsibility for poor performance rather than just receiving warnings.

Maida stated:

“This is about giving back value to subscribers, who have experienced poor service. It is not a refund from the regulator but a compliance obligation placed on service providers.”

To prevent future issues, telecom companies have promised major upgrades, including around 12,000 network improvements in 2026—far greater than the roughly 300 upgrades recorded the previous year.

One major operator has even committed over $1 billion to expand and strengthen its network.

Experts say the real success of this policy will depend on whether service quality improves. If networks get better, there will be less need for compensation in the future.

Telecom companies vow to improve service quality following customer complaints about poor network reliability. Photo credit: HJH, Novatis

Source: Getty Images

NCC addresses data depletion complaints

In related news, Legit.ng shared that the NCC denied claims about mobile data running out quickly across Nigeria.

This response came after users complained that telecom companies had reduced the value of their data plans.

The NCC explained that a review done in the third quarter of 2024 found no proof to back these claims.

Source: Legit.ng