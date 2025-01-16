Kysre Gondrezick’s boyfriend following the Kevin Porter Jr. assault allegations

Kysre Gondrezick is best recognised for her basketball career in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). She has played as a shooting guard for the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky since she was drafted in 2021. Besides basketball, her love life has interested many who are curious about her boyfriend. Who is Kysre Gondrezick’s boyfriend?

Kysre Gondrezick at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (L). She attends the 2024 PrizePicks World Championship at Pullman Yards (R). Photo: John Nacion, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

It was normal for Kysre Gondrezick to hit the headlines as she excelled in her basketball career. However, in September 2023, she hit the headlines for an unusual reason when she fell victim to domestic violence by her then-boyfriend, leading to the end of the relationship. Not long afterwards, she found love again, and Kysre Gondrezick’s boyfriend is a familiar face in the NBA.

Profile summary

Who is Kysre Gondrezick’s boyfriend?

Kysre Gondrezick is dating fellow basketball player Jaylen Marselles Brown. Her boyfriend has played in the NBA since he was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2016. Their romantic relationship rumour emerged in June 2024 after she was spotted next to Jaylen Brown as the Boston Celtics celebrated their championship win in Boston.

Kysre Gondrezick and Jaylen Brown did not respond to the relationship grapevine until they appeared hand in hand at the 2024 ESPY Awards, where he referred to her as his beautiful date, seemingly confirming their relationship.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics walks down the court during the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Photo: G Fiume

Source: Getty Images

The Boston Celtics shooting guard has been romantically linked with multiple women. Before his relationship with Kysre Gondrezick, Jaylen was rumoured to have dated social media personality and model Bernice Burgos.

Bernice Burgos and Jaylen Brown's alleged relationship is said to have begun in 2015. They were spotted multiple times enjoying each other's company. Despite the speculations, neither of them confirmed they were an item.

According to Whos Dated Who, the Georgia-born basketball star has allegedly dated singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson (H.E.R), Arkan Ali, and Jacqueline Hawileh. His only confirmed relationship is with basketball player Kysre Gondrezick.

What happened between Kysre Gondrezick and Kevin Porter Jr.?

Kysre Gondrezick previously dated Kevin Porter Jr., an NBA player for the Los Angeles Clippers. In September 2023, she was reportedly assaulted by the Los Angeles Clippers point guard in a room at the four-star Millennium Hilton New York Hotel. She was rescued by the hotel staff, who called the police, leading to Kevin’s arrest.

The basketball player was charged with assault at the Manhattan Criminal Court but was released on a $75 thousand bail and granted a temporary restraint order. After a medical examination, doctors revealed the extent of Kysre Gondrezick’s injuries, including a fractured vertebra in her neck.

Kevin Porter Jr. of the LA Clippers brings the ball upcourt during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Justin Ford

Source: Getty Images

However, in a twist of events in October 2023, Kevin Porter Jr.’s ex-girlfriend refuted allegations that the NBA star repeatedly beat and choked her, accusing prosecutors of a false narrative. While speaking to the New York Post, Kysre Gondrezick said:

It’s not true. My injuries don’t support any of those claims. He didn’t hit me. He never balled his fists up and hit me. And he definitely didn’t punch me in the face numerous times. That is a lie. I don’t have any injuries to support that.

In January 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers player pleaded guilty to misdemeanour assault and harassment charges. Following the admission, Assistant District Attorney Mirah Curzerhe directed him to complete a 26-week Abusive Partner Intervention Program or a similar counselling program and abide by a limited restraining order.

Did Kysre Gondrezick drop charges against Kevin Porter Jr.?

Kysre Gondrezick did not formally drop the charges. However, in an interview, she said the charges pressed by prosecutors were false, and she did not have injuries to support the alleged repeated assault by her ex-boyfriend.

FAQs

Is Kysre Gondrezick Kevin Porter Jr.'s girlfriend? No. The two parted ways in 2023 after dating for a considerable period. Why did Kysre Gondrezick and Kevin Porter Jr. break up? Their breakup was reportedly due to domestic violence at a hotel in New York City, where Kevin Porter Jr. allegedly repeatedly assaulted Kysre Gondrezick. Did Kevin Porter Jr. admit to assaulting Kysre Gondrezick? In January 2024, the NBA star admitted to assault and harassment charges and was directed by an attorney to take a counselling program. What happened to Kysre Gondrezick’s face? She had an inch-long cut above her right eye, which she claimed had been inflicted on her by her ex-boyfriend, Kevin Porter Jr. Is Kysre Gondrezick related to Jaylen Brown? The two are not related but are romantically involved. When did Kysre Gondrezick and Jaylen Brown start dating? They confirmed their relationship in July 2024 at the 2024 ESPY Awards.

Kysre Gondrezick’s boyfriend, Jaylen Brown, is a shooting guard for the Boston Celtics of the NBA. It is unknown when their relationship began, but they went official in July 2024 at the 2024 ESPY Awards. Kysre Gondrezick previously dated Kevin Porter Jr., who reportedly assaulted her in September 2023, leading to the end of their relationship.

