The Unified Tertiary Examination (UTME) revolutionises admission processes across Nigeria's higher institutions

JAMB was formed in 1978 to standardise university admissions amid resource wastage and inefficiency, and the UME was introduced

This article highlights the transition from UME to UTME and the examination's evolution to computer-based testing

The Unified Tertiary Examination has remained one of the most defining steps for millions of students seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The examination is being conducted yearly by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and has evolved significantly over the decades.

JAMB started with pen and paper before evolving to CBT. Photo: JAMB

Source: Twitter

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the history of JAMB, the rise of UME, its evolution to UTME and the eventual upgrade to a computer-based test style.

What led to the formation of JAMB?

Before the formation of JAMB in 1978, the few universities and higher institutions that were in existence at the time conducted their own admission processes independently.

However, this led to a lack of coordination and waste of resources, leading to difficulty in maintaining fairness and standardisation.

As a result, JAMB was established in 1978, and its exam, known as the University Matriculation Examination (UME) at the time, was conducted for the first time that year.

From UME to UTME: Unifying Nigerian institutions

The UME catered for only the admission of Nigerians into universities, and in 2010, it was merged with the Monotechnics, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Examination ( MPCE).

The merging of both bodies led to the formation of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), allowing one exam to enable students to gain admission into any higher institution.

As a result, the University Matriculation Examination (UME), which took place on April 4, 2009, by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), was the last to be conducted.

How UTME evolved from PPT to CBT

UTME started as a paper-and-pencil test (PPT) where candidates were meant to use paper and pencil to answer questions.

However, in 2013, the then registrar of JAMB, Dibu Ojerinde, after studying the system, introduced a computer-based test to curb malpractice.

The Cable quoted him as saying in 2015:

“We discovered that exam malpractice in computer-based tests is so negligible that we don’t have to bother about it. We have been practising it. We started in 2013, and in 2014, we practised with about 617 candidates, and we have decided to go into it full-blown because that is the answer to examination malpractice.”

In 2015, the use of CBT was fully integrated as the means of conducting UTME across different centres in the states of the federation.

CBT was introduced to UTME in 2013 and became fully integrated in 2015. Photo: JAMB

Source: Depositphotos

CBT in UTME and its challenges

The introduction of CBT marked a major turning point. With the new system, candidates now take exams on computers at accredited centres nationwide.

However, the transition was not without its challenges. Early reports highlighted issues such as technical glitches, poor internet connectivity, and limited computer literacy among candidates, especially in rural areas. Some candidates also experienced difficulties adjusting to the new format.

Over time, JAMB has addressed many of these concerns by improving infrastructure, accrediting more CBT centres, and introducing mock examinations to help candidates familiarise themselves with the system.

In 2025, however, the examination of over 300,000 students was rescheduled due to what the body referred to as “sabotage”, following complaints from candidates regarding their results.

For millions of candidates each year, UTME remains not just an exam but a crucial step toward achieving their academic and career goals.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng