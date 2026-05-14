Governor Seyi Abiodun Makinde has announced his presidential bid for the 2027 election during a major rally in Ibadan

The Oyo state No.1 citizen emphasised the need for all citizens to engage and unite for Nigeria's progress

Two opposition parties, the PDP and APM, formally united to support candidates from the presidency to state assemblies in Oyo state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, on Thursday, May 14, 2026, declared his intention to run for president in the 2027 election, saying it is time to reset Nigeria.

As reported by The Cable, Makinde made the announcement at a mega rally held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, to unveil an alliance between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM).

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State declares his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election, saying it is time to reset Nigeria. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Seyi Makinde announces presidential bid

The governor, who expressed concern over the declining fortunes of Nigerians, said it was time for citizens to actively engage the system rather than remain passive observers.

Vanguard quoted Governor Makinde as saying:

“Without a multi-party system, there is no democracy. Where is our multi party? “Where do we go from here?

“We have been pushed to the wall. The calculated and self opposition cannot unite but I am here to say that the opposition is the everyday Nigerian.

“This is the time for all us to ensure Nigeria works for us. This is the time to confront it fears. It is time to engage as citizens and not spectators.

“For the opposition political parties, this is the time to unite and work in unity and give our nation the much reset it needs."

Social media videos showing Governor Makinde’s political alignment can be viewed below on X:

The Oyo governor added:

“The time to reset Nigeria is now. Ibadan is the city of warriors. The first grand alliance is formed. The PDP and APM is formed. This handshake will allow us to field candidates from presidency to state Assembly.”

The governor, who hinted that the PDP–APM alliance will field candidates from the presidency to the state House of Assembly, said: “And so, I declare my candidacy for the office of the president of Nigeria.”

Governor Seyi Makinde is embroiled in a power struggle with PDP's Nyesom Wike, as divisions deepen over control of the party’s positions on the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Makinde has been involved in a deep power struggle within the PDP, particularly throughout late 2025 and early 2026. This crisis has centred on a battle for control of the party's national structure, pitting him against FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. While Wike, a member of the PDP, insisted he would work towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election, Makinde took a different position.

Read more on Seyi Makinde:

Makinde's ally talks up political platform

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adebo Ogundoyin, the speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, asserted that the APM is "our new party."

Ogundoyin, an ally of Governor Makinde, disclosed that he led his colleagues to 'a strategic meeting' with Bimbo Adekanmbi, the APM's consensus governorship candidate.

Source: Legit.ng