Breaking: Governor Seyi Makinde Declares for President Ahead of 2027 Election, "This is The Time"
- Governor Seyi Abiodun Makinde has announced his presidential bid for the 2027 election during a major rally in Ibadan
- The Oyo state No.1 citizen emphasised the need for all citizens to engage and unite for Nigeria's progress
- Two opposition parties, the PDP and APM, formally united to support candidates from the presidency to state assemblies in Oyo state
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ibadan, Oyo state - Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, on Thursday, May 14, 2026, declared his intention to run for president in the 2027 election, saying it is time to reset Nigeria.
As reported by The Cable, Makinde made the announcement at a mega rally held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, to unveil an alliance between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM).
Seyi Makinde announces presidential bid
The governor, who expressed concern over the declining fortunes of Nigerians, said it was time for citizens to actively engage the system rather than remain passive observers.
Vanguard quoted Governor Makinde as saying:
“Without a multi-party system, there is no democracy. Where is our multi party? “Where do we go from here?
“We have been pushed to the wall. The calculated and self opposition cannot unite but I am here to say that the opposition is the everyday Nigerian.
“This is the time for all us to ensure Nigeria works for us. This is the time to confront it fears. It is time to engage as citizens and not spectators.
“For the opposition political parties, this is the time to unite and work in unity and give our nation the much reset it needs."
Social media videos showing Governor Makinde’s political alignment can be viewed below on X:
The Oyo governor added:
“The time to reset Nigeria is now. Ibadan is the city of warriors. The first grand alliance is formed. The PDP and APM is formed. This handshake will allow us to field candidates from presidency to state Assembly.”
The governor, who hinted that the PDP–APM alliance will field candidates from the presidency to the state House of Assembly, said: “And so, I declare my candidacy for the office of the president of Nigeria.”
Legit.ng reports that Makinde has been involved in a deep power struggle within the PDP, particularly throughout late 2025 and early 2026. This crisis has centred on a battle for control of the party's national structure, pitting him against FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. While Wike, a member of the PDP, insisted he would work towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election, Makinde took a different position.
Read more on Seyi Makinde:
- Seyi Makinde, defected PDP governor meet Tinubu amid N30 billion saga
- PDP vs APC: Seyi Makinde addresses defection after meeting President Bola Tinubu
Makinde's ally talks up political platform
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adebo Ogundoyin, the speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, asserted that the APM is "our new party."
Ogundoyin, an ally of Governor Makinde, disclosed that he led his colleagues to 'a strategic meeting' with Bimbo Adekanmbi, the APM's consensus governorship candidate.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.