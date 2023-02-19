What is known about Seth Curry’s wife? Get to know Callie Rivers

Seth Curry is a prominent American professional basketball player who plays for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. He was born into a family of professional athletes— Seth is the son of former NBA player Dell Curry, while Stephen Curry, who is also an NBA player, is his younger brother. As a result of his popularity, his personal life has been sparking curiosity from the public. For instance, who is Seth Curry's wife?

Callie Rivers is a well-known celebrity wife and former American professional volleyball player. She was born into one of the most well-known NBA families and is the wife of American basketball player Seth Curry. She and Seth have been married since 14 September 2019, and they have two children.

Profile summary

Full name Callie Marie Rivers Gender Female Date of birth 17 September 1989 Age 33 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Santa Monica, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Seth Curry Children 2 High school Winter Park High School University University of Florida Profession Former professional volleyball player Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @calliecurry

Who is Seth Curry's wife?

The former professional volleyball player was born in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The celebrity is an American by nationality, and as for her ethnicity, she is white.

Callie's father is Doc Rivers, the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers and former NBA player. Her mother is Kristen Rivers. The American celebrity was raised alongside her three siblings.

How old is Callie Rivers?

The American celebrity wife is 33 years old as of March 2023. She was born on 17 September 1989. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Educational background

Rivers attended Winter Park High School in Florida, USA, for her high school education. She then proceeded to the University of Florida, earning a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Career

Callie began playing volleyball while at Winter Park High School in Florida. She set career records at a high school level. She had 1394 kills, 2356 attempts, and 184.5 blocks. While playing for her high school, the institution won 6A state titles in as little as three seasons.

Callie was later awarded Florida Gatorade High School Player of the Year before graduating high school. Before she joined the University of Florida, she played for the USA Junior National A2 Team during the USA Junior Olympic Volleyball tournament.

In 2006, she was named the most valuable player in the USA High-Performance Championships. While at the university, Rivers played for the University of Florida Gators' volleyball team from 2007 to 2010.

During her first year at the university, Callie recorded the fourth-highest kills per game average (2.71) and the fifth-highest points per game average (3.29) as a freshman.

In 2008 Rivers played a pivotal role, earning her team's victorious SEC title. As a result, she was named to the AVCA All-America honourable mentions for that particular season.

Callie qualified to join the AVCA All-America Third Team in her third year. She was named to the AVCA All-America First Team during her final year.

After graduating from the university, she signed a contract with Leonas de Ponce, her first professional club, during the Liga de Voleibol Superior Femenino. However, she only played for one year before calling it quits.

What does Callie Rivers do for a living? After she quit playing volleyball professionally, she modelled for a while. She is now an Instagram star.

When did Seth Curry get married?

Seth Curry married his wife, Callie Rivers, on 14 September 2019. The wedding ceremony took place in Malibu which was attended by closest family and friends.

Who are Callie Rivers' children?

She has two children, a daughter called Carter Lynn Curry who was born on 9 May 2018, and their son, Cash Curry, who was born in 2021.

How tall is Seth Curry's wife?

Callie River stands 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Callie Rivers? She is a former well-known American professional volleyball player. She is best recognized for being Seth Curry's wife. What is Callie Rivers' age? She is 33 years old as of March 2023. She was born on 17 September 1989. What nationality is Seth Curry's wife? She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America hence she is an American national. What is Callie Rivers' height? She is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. Does Callie Rivers have a baby? Yes, she has two children, a daughter and a son named Carter Lynn Curry and Cash Curry. Who is Seth Curry married to? The American professional basketball player has been married to Callie Rivers for five years. What is Callie Rivers' net worth? The former American professional volleyball player allegedly has a net worth of $1.5 million. What does Callie Rivers do for a living? After she quit playing volleyball professionally, Callie modelled for a while. She now works as an Instagram influencer and a celebrity.

Seth Curry’s wife is a former American professional volleyball player. Like her husband, she comes from one of the most famous athletic families. She had a short but very starling career as a professional volleyball player. She now works as an Instagram influencer.

