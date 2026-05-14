Nollywood actor Lanre Adediwura opened up about his exit from the popular TV series Wura

The actor famous for his role as Olumide Kuti claimed the series did not benefit him financially

He also shared how working on Wura prevented him from securing other movie roles, sparking reactions

Nigerian actor Lanre Adediwura, famous for his role as Olumide Kuti in Wura, has finally opened up on why he declined an offer to reprise his role in MultiChoice’s television series.

In a recent interview on TVC Entertainment, Adediwura disclosed that the series did not benefit him financially.

Actor Lanre Adediwura opens up on how Wura series affected him. Credit: lanreadediwura

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, the series production prevented him from securing other movie roles in the industry.

Adediwura, who disclosed that after he exited the series, he was financially unstable, revealed that he was able to find stability thanks to YouTube.

"I came out of ‘Wura’, and I was spending more than I made. I came out poorer. For six months after ‘Wura’, I could have practically gone to a neighbour for Garri. It was YouTube that got me the stability,” he said.

“The role gave me everything I wanted, yes, maybe the production itself did not give me what I wanted because everything promised was not fulfilled. This is the first time anyone has heard this from me.

“The role deprived me of other things I could have done. When I was negotiating, they told me I should not worry about going to other productions. Throughout the 11 months of shooting, I could not go out for any production.

"The worst of them is ‘House of Gaa’. BAP reached out and I did the translation for House of Gaa from English to Yorùbá. I was supposed to play Aláàfin Abiodun."

Actor Lanre Adediwura claims promises made to him were not fulfilled. Credit: lanreadediwura

Source: Instagram

He also argued that his public outburst would not lead to any legal trouble, claiming he contributed original nuances that are still in use.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the much‑anticipated fourth season of Wura, the Showmax Original drama that kept audiences glued to their screens, premiered on March 30.

The video of Lanre Adediwura speaking about his exit from the Wura series is below:

Reactions to Lanre Adediwura's revelation

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse views. Read the comments below:

damexmrcoded commented:

"If Wura didn’t give you the opportunity and publicity, nobody would have known you enough to watch your YouTube videos. So be grateful regardless."

folyrichycakesandpastries said:

"But wura made people know you, be grateful."

ondavidi commented:

"It's understandable that what we sometimes feel would be the Steppingstone to our blessing ends up not being the thing... Let's be honest, Wura might not have made Him rich but it sure made HIM popular that's why Directors and Producers where able to appreciate his gift and talent."

dre_proserfina said:

"Season 4 was so unnecessary. Most of the actors that started the show couldn’t even continue, especially Mide and Tumi."

call.mefunke reacted:

"I wanted to continue the watch when I saw the replacement Omo I no come see am interesting again to watch."

sirminzy_ commented:

"Africa Magic ruined my viewing pleasure with Wura because they changed Tumi, Mide, and Eve. I couldn’t keep up with season 4 after one episode."

heisemar said:

"The New Mide is not giving us the Cobra tone, like the love affairs part between Mide and Paulina is not reflecting well, like its showing that he is trying to be the old Mide, let him just be himself he shouldn't act like the old Mide."

Scarlet Gomez speaks on Wura’s new journey

Legit.ng also reported that lead actress Scarlet Gomez shared that her character, Wura Amoo-Adeleke, will face challenges that reveal a softer side of her personality.

She explained that audiences will see Wura in a way they have never seen before, as her dominant persona begins to shift.

“I think in this season, they get to see her in ways that they haven’t seen before. Now she becomes more emotional, more vulnerable,” she said.

Source: Legit.ng