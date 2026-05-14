Olusegun Mimiko has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections

As Nigerians look forward to the coming polls, Dr Mimiko resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, April 10, 2026

The two-term former governor cited prolonged absence and speculation as reasons for his defection from the PDP

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Akure, Ondo state - Olusegun Mimiko, a two-term governor of Ondo state, on Thursday, May 14, 2026, officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by TVC News, Mimiko made the move ahead of the 2027 elections in Africa's largest democracy.

Former Ondo Governor Olusegun Mimiko joins the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a major political shift ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

2027 election: Mimiko joins APC

The Nation also noted the development.

The 71-year-old made his defection public at the APC secretariat in Ondo City, where he was formally received by the state chairman, Kolawole Babatunde, alongside party leaders and supporters.

His move follows the earlier resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in April.

Mimiko resigns from PDP

Legit.ng recalls that in mid-April, Mimiko resigned his membership of the PDP.

He disclosed this in a letter addressed to the party chairman in Ward 7, Ondo West Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo state.

The former governor, who served between 2009 and 2016, said his resignation took effect from April 10, 2026.

Mimiko said:

“I am tendering my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party, effective from April 10, 2026."

Mimiko, in the letter, stated that his decision was necessitated by persistent speculation regarding his political status.

The ex-governor noted that his prolonged absence from active party engagement made it imperative to clarify his position, declaring unequivocally that he is no longer a member of the party.

Mimiko, fondly known as 'Iroko', emphasised that his resignation was taken without ill will toward any individual or group, Guardian noted.

The new APC member once aspired for the highest seat in the land.

In October 2018, he received the nomination as the presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). But on November 14 of that year, Mimiko announced that he was suspending his presidential campaign, a few days before the campaign season was formally opened.

With his formal switch to the APC, Mimiko has aligned with Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the incumbent governor of Ondo state.

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Olusegun Mimiko aligns with Ondo Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in a notable political development in the state. Photo credit: @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

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Yilwatda's assurance comes amid the opposition's quest to democratically displace Tinubu and the APC.

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Source: Legit.ng