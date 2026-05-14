Former Ondo Governor Mimiko Joins New Party After Resigning from PDP Ahead of 2027 Election
- Olusegun Mimiko has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections
- As Nigerians look forward to the coming polls, Dr Mimiko resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, April 10, 2026
- The two-term former governor cited prolonged absence and speculation as reasons for his defection from the PDP
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Akure, Ondo state - Olusegun Mimiko, a two-term governor of Ondo state, on Thursday, May 14, 2026, officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
As reported by TVC News, Mimiko made the move ahead of the 2027 elections in Africa's largest democracy.
2027 election: Mimiko joins APC
The Nation also noted the development.
The 71-year-old made his defection public at the APC secretariat in Ondo City, where he was formally received by the state chairman, Kolawole Babatunde, alongside party leaders and supporters.
His move follows the earlier resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in April.
Mimiko resigns from PDP
Legit.ng recalls that in mid-April, Mimiko resigned his membership of the PDP.
He disclosed this in a letter addressed to the party chairman in Ward 7, Ondo West Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo state.
The former governor, who served between 2009 and 2016, said his resignation took effect from April 10, 2026.
Mimiko said:
“I am tendering my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party, effective from April 10, 2026."
Mimiko, in the letter, stated that his decision was necessitated by persistent speculation regarding his political status.
The ex-governor noted that his prolonged absence from active party engagement made it imperative to clarify his position, declaring unequivocally that he is no longer a member of the party.
Mimiko, fondly known as 'Iroko', emphasised that his resignation was taken without ill will toward any individual or group, Guardian noted.
The new APC member once aspired for the highest seat in the land.
In October 2018, he received the nomination as the presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). But on November 14 of that year, Mimiko announced that he was suspending his presidential campaign, a few days before the campaign season was formally opened.
With his formal switch to the APC, Mimiko has aligned with Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the incumbent governor of Ondo state.
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APC chairman shares winning strategy
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is firmly positioned to secure a second term in office.
Yilwatda's assurance comes amid the opposition's quest to democratically displace Tinubu and the APC.
The APC leader outlined strategies he believes will give the president an edge in the 2027 elections.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.